NCDC Warns of High Ebola Risk, Urges Healthcare Workers to Heighten Surveillance

Nigeria's health agency warns of high risk of Ebola importation, urging healthcare workers to prepare amid outbreaks in DRC and Uganda. No cases reported yet, but concerns over delayed detection and healthcare transmission.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC ) has issued a public health advisory urging healthcare workers across the country to heighten surveillance and preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The agency cited a high risk of importation into Nigeria due to ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. As of May 28, Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the current regional outbreak.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and rising infections in neighbouring African countries combined with increased cross-border movement have raised concerns about Nigeria's vulnerability. The advisory highlights several critical issues: delayed detection, healthcare-associated transmission, and the vulnerability of frontline health workers if the virus enters Nigeria.

The NCDC stated that its assessment estimated the risk of Ebola importation into Nigeria as high due to the ongoing transmission in the DRC and Uganda, international travel and population movement, uncertainty regarding the full magnitude of the outbreak, and the potential for delayed recognition because symptoms may overlap with endemic diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever. High-risk states, border communities, major transport hubs, and points of entry have been identified through the national risk assessment.

The agency noted that Nigeria retains important outbreak response structures developed after previous viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, including the 2014 Ebola outbreak successfully contained in Lagos. The country maintains laboratory capability, trained rapid response teams, Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs), established Viral Haemorrhagic Fever preparedness systems, and prior outbreak response experience. Healthcare workers are warned that Ebola patients or suspected cases could present at any health facility in Nigeria.

The key operational question is how healthcare workers should recognise, respond to, and safely manage such situations. Healthcare workers remain one of the most vulnerable groups during Ebola outbreaks due to direct exposure during patient care. The agency warned that Ebola symptoms may initially resemble several common illnesses frequently seen in Nigerian hospitals, increasing the risk of delayed recognition. These include malaria, typhoid fever, Lassa fever, gastroenteritis, COVID-19, influenza, sepsis, and other severe bacterial infections.

Early symptoms may include fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Severe illness may involve unexplained bleeding, organ dysfunction, confusion, shock, and collapse. Patients with non-specific febrile illness could initially appear similar to those with more common diseases, potentially delaying recognition and increasing exposure risk within healthcare settings. The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which differs from the Zaire strain responsible for the 2014 West African epidemic.

Unlike the Zaire strain, there are currently no approved vaccines or specific antiviral therapies for Bundibugyo virus disease. The agency clarified that Ebola is not considered an airborne disease under normal circumstances. Transmission occurs through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids, secretions, organs, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Infectious body fluids include vomit, diarrhoea, urine, saliva, sweat, breast milk, and semen.

Transmission risk is highest when infected patients become symptomatic and actively produce infectious body fluids. Healthcare-associated transmission remains a major concern during Ebola outbreaks, with reports from WHO of infections and deaths among healthcare workers linked to gaps in infection prevention and control measures. The NCDC emphasised the need for strict adherence to infection prevention protocols, use of personal protective equipment, and immediate reporting of suspected cases.

The agency continues to coordinate with state health ministries, WHO, and other partners to enhance surveillance and response capabilities across Nigeria





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