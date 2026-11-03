NCDC Reveals N522 Billion Health Security Funding Gap

Nigeria requires N104.4 billion annually for health security. NCDC Director-General Jide Idris highlights the critical funding shortfall for NAPHS 2.0 to prevent disease outbreaks.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has disclosed a significant financial shortfall in the nation's capacity to manage public health emergencies. Director-General Jide Idris stated that the country needs an average of N104.4 billion each year to fully implement its National Action Plan for Health Security.

Core Details on NAPHS 2.0 Costs

Jide Idris explained that the total estimated cost for implementing the second National Action Plan for Health Security, known as NAPHS 2.0, is approximately N522 billion over a five-year period. This plan covers the years from 2025 to 2029 and aims to strengthen the country's ability to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats. The funding requirement includes a broad range of activities designed to enhance national health security infrastructure.

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Although not all activities within the NAPHS framework are funded directly through the NCDC, Jide Idris emphasized that this figure illustrates the massive scale of investment required to protect Nigerians against emerging disease threats. The first iteration of the plan expired with inadequate funding identified as a major constraint to its successful implementation.

Stakeholder Positions and Government Response

President Bola Tinubu approved an additional N10 billion emergency intervention fund in June 2026 following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Jide Idris clarified that this funding was requested to strengthen preparedness for epidemic-prone diseases generally, including Lassa fever, cholera, and other endemic infections, rather than being limited solely to the Ebola situation.

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A Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats was established in June, chaired by Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila. However, Jide Idris noted in his statement that the N10 billion was released directly to the NCDC and not to the Presidential Task Force. The agency's annual allocation also increased from N4 billion in 2024 to N7 billion in 2025, alongside receiving the N5 billion intervention fund in the same year.

Real-World Impact and Future Requirements

NAPHS 2.0 adopts a multisectoral, One Health, and whole-of-government approach. This strategy brings together government ministries, departments, agencies, development partners, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to coordinate efforts. Jide Idris urged policymakers, the media, and development partners to advocate for sustainable funding for the NCDC and the wider health security system.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board estimates that countries require between $1 and $2 per person annually to achieve an acceptable level of epidemic preparedness. Applying this benchmark to Nigeria's population of approximately 240 million, Jide Idris calculated that the country would need between $240 million and $480 million annually. Sustained investments from federal and state governments, as well as development partners, are necessary to close this funding gap.

Jide Idris attributed the persistent underfunding partly to the difficulty of demonstrating immediate returns on investments in outbreak prevention. Preventing outbreaks, averting deaths, and avoiding economic losses are often less visible than other public health interventions. Effective preparedness reduces the likelihood of disease outbreaks escalating into national emergencies that disrupt livelihoods and overwhelm health facilities.