The NCDC reports a surge in Lassa fever cases across Nigeria with a 22.7 percent case fatality rate. New infections concentrate in Ondo and Bauchi states as the agency implements new 2026-2030 strategic plans.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC) confirmed a consecutive two-week increase in Lassa fever infections across the country during late November 2026. The situation reports for epidemiological weeks 45 and 46, covering the periods of 2 to 8 November and 9 to 15 November 2026 respectively, detail a sharp rise in confirmed cases.

Lassa Fever Case Numbers Rise Significantly

According to the NCDC situation reports, the number of new confirmed infections climbed from 13 in week 44 to 18 in week 45, before surging further to 22 cases in week 46. These latest infections were primarily reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, and Benue states. The preceding week saw infections recorded in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Plateau states. The agency highlighted that both suspected and confirmed cases recorded in 2026 have already surpassed the total figures reported during the corresponding period in 2025.

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High Fatality Rates Plague Nigerian Response

Nigeria has recorded 278 Lassa fever deaths in 2026, resulting in a case fatality rate of 22.7 percent as of week 46. Although this rate declined slightly from 23.1 percent in week 45, it remains substantially higher than the 18.5 percent recorded during the same period in 2025. The figures indicate that more than one in five people with confirmed Lassa fever infections in Nigeria this year have died. The NCDC identified late patient presentation as a primary contributor to this high mortality rate, alongside poor health-seeking behaviors.

Economic and Sanitation Barriers Identified

The agency cited the high cost of treatment and delayed presentation at health facilities as persistent challenges in Nigeria's Lassa fever response. Other significant hurdles include poor environmental sanitation and inadequate awareness in communities with a high burden of infections. The NCDC noted that these factors collectively hinder effective clinical management and contribute to the ongoing mortality crisis within endemic regions across the nation.

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Geographic Distribution of Infections

The NCDC reported that 26 states have recorded at least one confirmed case of Lassa fever across 122 local government areas in 2026. However, five states including Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, and Benue accounted for 87 percent of all confirmed infections. The remaining 21 affected states accounted for only 13 percent. Ondo recorded the highest proportion of cases at 37 percent, followed by Bauchi at 24 percent, Taraba at 11 percent, Edo at 10 percent, and Benue at 5 percent. People aged between 21 and 30 years remain the most affected demographic, though cases were recorded among individuals aged 1 to 93 years.

Strategic Plans for Outbreak Preparedness

To strengthen the national response, the NCDC finalized a five-year strategic plan covering 2026 to 2030 and the second edition of the national clinical management guidelines for the disease. The agency held meetings with state commissioners for health to discuss preparations for the forthcoming outbreak season. In collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Health Organization, the NCDC trained data teams across eight states to review deaths associated with Lassa fever.

Future Interventions and Community Engagement

Other interventions include active case searches, contact tracing, training of frontline healthcare workers, and the distribution of personal protective equipment to health facilities. The agency developed a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan to reduce infections among frontline personnel in endemic states. The national Lassa fever Incident Management System has transitioned to alert mode, with coordination continuing through the national multisectoral technical working group. The NCDC urged state governments to sustain year-round community engagement on prevention rather than limiting activities to outbreak periods.