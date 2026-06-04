NCDC Director Urges State Governments to Fund Health Workers to Prevent Ebola Outbreak

Dr Jide Idris of NCDC calls on state governors to invest in health workers and infrastructure to prevent the resurgence of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain from entering Nigeria. He spoke at the Adetokunbo Alakija Memorial Lecture organized by the Nigerian Society of Travel Medicine.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC ) has intensified calls for state governments to allocate substantial funding for healthcare workers as a critical measure to prevent the importation of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease into Nigeria.

Speaking at the third edition of the Adetokunbo Alakija Memorial Lecture and induction of new members into the Nigerian Society of Travel Medicine (NSTM) in Victoria Island, Lagos, NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris emphasized that while federal authorities have implemented robust surveillance and response mechanisms, the collaboration of state governments is indispensable. Idris noted that the resurgence of Ebola in parts of Africa poses a significant threat, and Nigeria must remain vigilant through strengthened monitoring at all points of entry, including airports, seaports, and land borders.

He highlighted that health workers across the states are the frontline defense, and without adequate funding for their training, equipment, and welfare, national efforts could be undermined. The federal government, through the NCDC, has already enhanced screening protocols and contact tracing capabilities, but Idris stressed that state governments must complement these efforts by investing in local health infrastructure and personnel. He urged the Governors Forum to prioritize health sector funding and called on commissioners to advocate for stronger support.

Some states have shown progress, but broader commitment is needed to create a unified and resilient health security network. The event also featured remarks from other health experts who underscored the importance of travel medicine in preventing the cross-border spread of infectious diseases. Dr Patrick Chukwuma, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NSTM, explained that travel medicine focuses on the health of travelers and serves as a gatekeeping function to block the importation of dangerous viruses.

He noted that diseases like Ebola, COVID-19, and others are often transmitted through travel, making it essential for health systems to incorporate travel history as a vital sign. Dr Chukwuma stressed that by checking travel history during routine medical assessments, healthcare providers can identify potential risks early and initiate preventive measures. Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, acknowledged the state's high vulnerability due to its status as a major travel hub, with numerous international flights arriving daily.

He revealed that the Lagos government has already initiated collaborative measures with airport authorities to screen incoming travellers and is working on legislation to make health insurance compulsory for residents, which would further strengthen the health system's capacity to respond to outbreaks. In a keynote lecture titled From Prevention to Protection: Integrating HIV into Nigeria's Travel Health Architecture, Dr Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), highlighted the intersection of travel health and HIV response.

She noted that Nigeria remains a country of concern in Africa's HIV epidemic, and mobility can disrupt prevention, testing, and treatment for migrants, traders, transport workers, students, and pilgrims. However, travel health systems already engage people before departure and at entry points, providing a platform to offer voluntary HIV services without creating barriers to travel. Dr Ilori called for the integration of HIV services into travel health protocols to ensure continuity of care.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has reiterated that no confirmed Ebola case has been recorded in Nigeria, but heightened preparedness measures remain in effect. The ministry has directed that travellers identified as high-risk or displaying symptoms of viral haemorrhagic fevers undergo secondary screening, isolation, and referral. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard public health, and the NCDC continues to work with international partners to monitor the Ebola situation in affected regions.

The call for state funding is particularly urgent given the economic strain on health systems and the need for sustainable preparedness beyond federal initiatives





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Ebola Bundibugyo NCDC Travel Medicine State Funding

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