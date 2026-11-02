NCDC Chief Says N10bn Emergency Fund Not for Ebola Alone

NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris says the N10bn approved by President Tinubu targets multiple epidemic-prone diseases, not Ebola alone. He also confirms no active Ebola case and warns against politicising the outbreak.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified that the N10bn emergency intervention fund approved by President Bola Tinubu was meant to strengthen preparedness against multiple epidemic-prone diseases, not Ebola Virus Disease alone.

The clarification came amid growing public debate over the allocation, as Nigeria responds to its first imported case of Ebola in 12 years. The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, said the fund is for prevention, preparedness, early detection and rapid response to public health threats. Idris said the money was released directly to the NCDC, not to the Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease, contrary to some narratives.

Also read NCDC Identifies Two Suspected Ebola Cases in Nigeria's North-East

NCDC Defends Ten Billion Naira Fund

The PTF, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, was set up mainly to coordinate the national response. He explained that the N10bn was approved in June 2026, when the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo became a global emergency. The fund was requested for all epidemic-prone diseases, including Lassa fever, cholera, cerebrospinal meningitis, diphtheria, measles, monkeypox and antimicrobial resistance.

Idris had told journalists at a press conference on Sunday, October 25, 2026, that the N10bn had not been released to the agency, but he did not specify when it was eventually released. He stressed that the allocation remains inadequate for Nigeria’s broader health security needs. According to him, implementing Nigeria’s second National Action Plan for Health Security, covering 2025 to 2029, will cost about N522bn over five years.

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This translates to an average annual requirement of N104.4bn, meaning the N10bn intervention represents only about two per cent of the plan’s average yearly cost. He argued that the N10bn should not be portrayed as excessive without considering the range of activities it is meant to support. He said the request was never restricted to Ebola but covered the broader national health security agenda. He provided a breakdown of government funding for health security.

Funding Gap And Health Security Needs

The NCDC allocation increased from N4bn in 2024 to N7bn in 2025, followed by a N5bn intervention fund that year. The 2026 Appropriation provides N22bn. Idris said Nigeria, with a population exceeding 240 million, needs sustained investment from the Federal Government, state governments and development partners. He cited the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board estimate that a country needs US$1 to US$2 per person each year to be acceptably prepared for epidemics.

For about 240 million Nigerians, he said, that is US$240 million to US$480 million a year. He added that sustained investment will close the gap. He said the background illustrates how health security remains underfunded, partly because public investment tends to favour more tangible and immediately visible interventions. Health security is the fourth pillar of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, the Federal Government’s sector-wide approach to improving healthcare.

Idris attributed persistent funding gaps partly to the tendency to prioritise visible interventions over prevention. Prevention, he said, can be harder to measure despite its potential to avert deaths, contain outbreaks and prevent economic losses. He argued that preventing epidemics, averting deaths and avoiding economic disruption require deliberate financial commitments. He warned that the cost of failing to prepare for disease outbreaks could far exceed the cost of prevention.

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Nigeria Confirms Imported Ebola Case

He said the debate around the N10bn should shift from political controversy to the urgent need for sustainable investment in national health security. On the Ebola situation, Idris said Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease. The laboratory confirmation was made on October 20, 2026, within 24 hours of receiving the alert in Abuja. He assured Nigerians that there was no active case in the country as of the time of his statement.

All identified contacts were being monitored daily. Every contact is under daily watch, and there is no active case today, he said. He cautioned, however, that surveillance would continue until the last identified contact completes the mandatory 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms. He said no new case must emerge among the contacts or elsewhere in the country.

We are not yet out of the woods, he said. Idris also dismissed calls for the postponement of elections, restrictions on travel or a blanket ban on mass gatherings. He said the prevailing situation did not warrant such measures, and the NCDC had not recommended any of them. Instead, the agency developed technical guidelines for organisers of mass gatherings.

With strict adherence to infection prevention and control and safety protocols, events can go ahead safely, and we can hold each other accountable, he said. He added that the agency would revise its advice if new evidence justified a change. Idris urged Nigerians to avoid spreading unverified information through the NCDC’s official channels. He warned that rumours and panic could undermine public trust and the national response.

Calls For Evidence Based Public Health

NCDC is a technical agency. Our advice follows the evidence alone. We will not be drawn into politics, and we ask everyone to keep public health out of it, he said. He called on policymakers, the media and development partners to focus on securing sustainable and accountable funding for the NCDC and Nigeria’s wider health security system.

He pledged transparency in the use of the intervention fund. He also maintained that the additional N10bn should not be viewed as excessive funding, given the scale of Nigeria’s population and its disease preparedness requirements. He said the agency remains committed to protecting the health of all Nigerians. Ebola is a health threat, not a political tool, and science, not rumour, will lead this response, he said.