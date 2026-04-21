NCDC Confirms Single COVID-19 Case in Cross River State as Containment Measures Take Effect

The NCDC has reported a single isolated COVID-19 case in Cross River State, confirming that there is no evidence of widespread transmission and that public health measures are fully active.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC ) has officially clarified the status of the COVID-19 situation in Cross River State , emphasizing that there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of the virus. This reassurance comes following reports of a single confirmed case involving a 53-year-old Chinese national employed by Lafarge in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

The individual reportedly arrived in Nigeria on March 17 and subsequently began displaying symptoms consistent with the viral infection, prompting immediate medical intervention and public health oversight. Jide Idris, the Director-General of the NCDC, issued a formal statement on Tuesday to address the public concern generated by the news. He confirmed that the agency is closely monitoring the situation and that the identified patient is the only laboratory-confirmed case within the state at this time.

According to the NCDC, the patient is currently stable, is undergoing treatment in an isolated facility, and is receiving care in accordance with national health guidelines. Upon the confirmation of this index case, the Cross River State Ministry of Health immediately sprang into action, working in tandem with the NCDC and various health partners to contain the situation.

The strategic response plan, which was activated without delay, focuses on rigorous contact tracing, enhanced surveillance, and strict infection prevention and control protocols. The objective of these measures is to identify any potential individuals who may have been exposed to the patient since their arrival in the country and to ensure that the virus does not spread within the local community.

Authorities have confirmed that all identified contacts are being monitored and followed up on a regular basis to ensure they do not exhibit symptoms. The NCDC has expressed confidence in these localized efforts, noting that there is currently no indication of any broader epidemiological risk or uncontrolled transmission within the region.

The Director-General highlighted that the successful detection of this specific case serves as a testament to the ongoing efficacy and alertness of the nation's disease surveillance systems. Even as Nigeria moves further away from the height of the global pandemic, the NCDC maintains that health infrastructure must remain vigilant.

Jide Idris advised the general public to maintain their composure and continue practicing basic health and safety measures. While the situation is currently under control, the agency encourages citizens to remain cautious and adhere to guidelines issued by health authorities, such as maintaining good hygiene, reporting symptoms early, and staying informed through official government channels. This proactive approach underscores the commitment of the NCDC to protecting the health of the Nigerian population and ensuring that any potential public health threats are managed swiftly, transparently, and effectively before they can escalate into larger crises.





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NCDC COVID-19 Cross River State Public Health Disease Surveillance

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