NCDC Confirms No Ebola Cases in Adamawa as Two Suspects Test Negative

The NCDC says there are no laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases in Adamawa State after two suspected cases tested negative twice. Nigeria's only confirmed Ebola case remains the index patient in the FCT, who has been evacuated to Switzerland.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC) says there are currently no laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases in Adamawa State, following two suspected cases in the north-east state.

The individuals had been isolated while contact identification was ongoing, and samples collected from them tested negative after two rounds of testing. The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, announced this in a statement on Saturday night. According to Idris, the Adamawa State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) received the report in the early hours of October 30, following the identification of two individuals presenting with symptoms suggestive of Ebola in Yola, Adamawa State.

Also read Adamawa Ebola Tests Negative: NCDC Confirms No Cases in Nigeria Except FCT

Adamawa Suspected Cases Test Negative

The report required further investigation, prompting the alert that was released early that evening. The individuals were isolated, and appropriate public health measures were initiated. Samples were collected for laboratory testing to establish the cause of the illness. Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for Ebola virus after two rounds of testing.

Idris commended the Adamawa Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive approach, adding that the NCDC was working closely with the state government, through the Ministry of Health and Human Services, to investigate the report and provide technical support for the response. Idris stressed that Adamawa State currently has no laboratory-confirmed Ebola case.

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He also emphasised that Nigeria currently has no confirmed Ebola case following the evacuation of the index patient to Switzerland for further treatment after her condition improved. The index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains the only confirmed case reported in Nigeria to date. Nigeria recorded its first Ebola case in more than a decade on October 20, after a 42-year-old Swiss woman tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain in Abuja.

Index Patient Evacuated To Switzerland

The patient, who had travelled from Uganda to Nigeria, was subsequently isolated and treated by Nigerian health workers. Her husband, who was identified as a close contact, was also evacuated to Switzerland. Ali Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare, said the patient was clinically much improved, stable, conscious and communicating, with her laboratory test results approaching baseline levels. Idris urged the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information or speculating about the situation.

He advised Nigerians to rely on official government and public health communication channels for updates. The NCDC, Adamawa State Government and other stakeholders will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as verified information becomes available. The NCDC boss described Ebola as a serious infectious disease that requires prompt identification, appropriate clinical management and effective infection prevention and control measures.

Symptoms Prompt Immediate Medical Attention

He advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly following relevant exposure, to seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare workers of any relevant travel or contact history. The agency cautioned against self-medication and urged the public to follow professional medical advice.