NCDC says 28 Ebola contacts still monitored as 34 complete 21-day follow-up

Nigeria's NCDC reports that 28 of 62 contacts linked to the imported Bundibugyo virus disease case remain under monitoring, while 34 have completed their 21-day follow-up. Only one imported case has been confirmed as of November 9, 2026.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC) says 28 people linked to the country's imported Ebola case are still being monitored, while 34 others have completed the mandatory 21-day follow-up.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this in the agency's national health security update released on Tuesday. As of 9 November 2026, Nigeria had confirmed only one imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, with no additional confirmed cases, Idris said. He added that the agency continues to investigate reported alerts and maintain heightened surveillance across the country to ensure that suspected cases are promptly identified and investigated. A total of 62 contacts have been identified.

Also read Nigeria Reports No Additional Ebola Cases After 21 Days, NCDC Warns of Other Infectious Disease Threats

Monitoring of Contact Traces

Of these, 34 have completed their individual 21-day follow-up, while the remaining 28 are still under monitoring. Idris clarified that being identified as a contact did not automatically mean that an individual had contracted the virus. He explained that the 21-day monitoring period was designed to enable health officials to detect possible symptoms early and initiate appropriate medical interventions.

He also cautioned against confusing the monitoring period for individual contacts with the total number of days since the index case was confirmed. Earlier in November, the NCDC projected that surveillance of all 62 contacts traced to the imported Ebola case would be concluded by November 13. The agency had said, Contacts are expected to complete follow-up by November. Expected completion dates range from 31 Oct to 13 Nov 2026.

Advertisement

Idris said the agency activated measures to contain the disease in a coordinated response with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, state authorities and development partners. The response measures include contact tracing, investigation of reported alerts, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, safe clinical care and surveillance at points of entry. The Federal Government announced the confirmation of an Ebola case in the FCT in October.

Coordinated Response Measures

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, said 44 close contacts had initially been identified for tracing as part of efforts to prevent further transmission. Pate disclosed that the index patient, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria aboard an international flight from Uganda, was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received treatment for several days before the disease was confirmed. The patient was subsequently evacuated to Switzerland for further medical care.

On October 31, the NCDC also announced the identification of two suspected Ebola cases in the North-East, prompting further surveillance and investigation. The agency said it was investigating reported alerts and maintaining heightened surveillance across the country to ensure suspected cases were promptly identified and investigated. According to Idris, the 21-day follow-up period enables health teams to identify symptoms early and respond appropriately.

He noted that the 21-day monitoring period for individual contacts should not be confused with the number of days since the first case was confirmed.