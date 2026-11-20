The Nigerian Communications Commission initiates a comprehensive study with Skyquest Concepts to establish cost benchmarks for Value-Added Services, aiming to update revenue sharing and ensure fair competition for MNOs and content providers.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has officially commenced a comprehensive study to establish a credible, cost-based benchmark for pricing and revenue sharing within the country's Value-Added Services market. This strategic regulatory initiative aims to assess the underlying cost structures across the entire VAS value chain to provide a factual basis for reviewing existing pricing arrangements.

NCC Executive Vice-Chairman Outlines Regulatory Goals

Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, emphasized that this exercise is fundamentally about establishing transparency rather than imposing arbitrary price caps. Represented by Omotayo Muhammed, Head of Competition and Tariff at the NCC's Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis Department, Maida clarified that the regulator's objective is not to predetermine specific pricing outcomes.

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Instead, the commission seeks to create a transparent cost basis that supports fair competition, efficient cost recovery, continued investment, innovation, and consumer welfare. This approach ensures that the regulatory framework evolves to meet the dynamic needs of the telecommunications sector while protecting the interests of all market participants.

Skyquest Concepts Projects Conducts Comprehensive Data Collection

The detailed study is being conducted by Skyquest Concepts Projects Limited and covers VAS activities spanning from 2017 to 2025. The scope of the research is extensive, examining mobile network operators, VAS aggregators, VAS operators, content developers, and emerging players such as over-the-top service providers and technology innovators.

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Aminu Maida noted that compliance with data requests was mandatory under Section 64 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. He assured participants that any commercially sensitive information supplied during the exercise would be strictly protected and used solely for the purpose of this study, ensuring confidentiality and trust in the data collection process.

Consultants Test Existing Arrangements Against Actual Industry Costs

Olusegun Ekundayo, Project Director at Skyquest, stated that the study will rigorously test existing arrangements against actual industry costs to determine their current validity. The consultants will examine the costs incurred by mobile network operators, aggregators, VAS operators, and content developers to trace how payments move between different participants in the ecosystem.

Blessing Oladeji, Lead Project Manager at Skyquest Concepts Projects Limited, explained that VAS pricing and revenue sharing in Nigeria have largely operated without a cost-based regulatory reference point. She emphasized that the study will develop an evidence-based cost baseline and a transparent, technology-neutral framework that can accommodate newer services involving artificial intelligence, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

Assessing Impact of Emerging Technologies and Market Competition

The consultant will also examine how existing revenue-sharing arrangements have functioned since the NCC introduced its VAS and Aggregator Framework in 2017 and amended it in 2018. The study aims to verify whether the current cost and revenue-sharing weights still accurately reflect the contributions and costs of different players in the value chain.

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Preliminary observations suggest opaque pricing and undocumented revenue-sharing arrangements between MNOs, aggregators, and VAS operators, though these remain unconfirmed findings until fieldwork is complete. The research will specifically investigate areas including network and platform costs, aggregation, marketing, billing, content development, intellectual property, and customer support.

Furthermore, the study will assess the impact of AI, IoT, and 5G-enabled services, which do not always fit the traditional per-event tariff model. It will also analyze the growing competition from OTT services, ensuring the final regulatory framework is robust enough to handle future technological advancements and market shifts.