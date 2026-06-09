NCC Appoints Interim Leadership to Drive Digital Bridge Institute Transformation for Nigeria's Digital Economy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) board, alongside other interim members, to spearhead the Institute's repositioning. This strategic move aims to adapt DBI, established in 2004, to the fast-evolving digital economy, focusing on empowering youth, closing skills gaps, and advancing national priorities in communications and technology through five core pillars: Education and Training, R&D, Innovation, Economic Impact, and Policy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC ) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the governing board of the Digital Bridge Institute ( DBI ), marking a significant step in the Commission's strategy to reposition the Institute for the evolving demands of Nigeria's digital economy and communications sector .

The appointment, announced on Monday through a statement signed by NCC's Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, also includes Mr Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, and Ms Rimini Makama, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, as interim board members. This interim leadership will collaborate with the President/CEO, Mr David Daser, and the remaining board members whose tenures are unexpired to drive the Institute's transformation.

Established by the NCC in May 2004, DBI was originally conceived as a specialized centre for training in telecommunications and information technology. Over the past two decades, the sector it serves has expanded dramatically from traditional telecommunications into a broad, fast-moving digital economy. The pace of technological advancement now demands continuous, specialized training, and communications infrastructure has become a matter of national sovereignty and strategic oversight.

Securing and advancing the future of this sector is a clear national and economic priority, and that future is inextricably linked to Nigeria's demographic reality: 70 percent of Nigerians are under the age of 30. Consequently, the DBI transformation is specifically designed to empower young people, equip them with advanced technical skills, and close the capability gap that currently hinders the pace of technology adoption across the communications sector and the wider digital economy.

The repositioned Institute will concentrate on five key pillars: Education and Training, Research and Development, Innovation, Economic Impact and Growth, and Emerging Policy and Regulation. The strategy has been shaped through extensive engagements beyond the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, including consultations with the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, to ensure a holistic and forward-looking approach.

This move underscores the government's commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem that can drive inclusive economic growth, enhance global competitiveness, and prepare Nigeria's youth for the opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The success of this transformation could set a precedent for how specialized institutions can be adaptively managed to serve rapidly evolving national priorities in the digital age





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NCC Digital Bridge Institute DBI Princess Oforitsenere Emiko Nigerian Digital Economy Telecommunications Training Youth Empowerment Technical Skills Communications Sector Digital Transformation Federal Ministry Of Communications Nigeria Communications Policy

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