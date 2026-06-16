NCC and KPMG Launch Major Review of Telecom Interconnection Pricing in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission, together with KPMG, has started a comprehensive review of telecom interconnection pricing, the first major reassessment in nearly a decade. The review will examine Mobile Termination Rates, wholesale and retail pricing practices, and ensure the regulatory framework keeps pace with 5G, MVNOs, and changing economic conditions. Stakeholder consultations and international benchmarking will shape a revised tariff structure aimed at promoting competition, investment, and affordability.

The Nigerian Communications Commission , in collaboration with consultancy KPMG , has initiated a comprehensive review of telecom interconnection pricing, marking the first major reassessment of the sector's tariff framework in nearly a decade.

The process was launched at a stakeholder forum in Lagos, bringing together regulators, operators, and industry participants to reassess wholesale pricing rules governing payments between networks for completing voice calls. Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) are regulated fees that one operator pays another to terminate calls across networks, influencing competition, investment, and retail pricing.

The NCC explained that the current framework, last established in 2018 and adjusted in 2022, has been overtaken by structural market changes, including 5G rollout, expansion of data-led services, and entry of mobile virtual network operators. Macro-economic pressures such as currency depreciation and inflation have also significantly altered operators' cost bases.

According to Omotayo Mohammed, Head of the Competition and Tariff Unit at the NCC, this review goes beyond a routine tariff adjustment and reflects the need to align regulation with a rapidly evolving industry. She noted that the telecom market has materially changed since the last determination, both in technology deployment and market structure, with new service categories and business models requiring regulatory attention.

She emphasized that for regulation to remain effective in a fast-moving market, frameworks must evolve in step with it. The review is being conducted under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to ensure tariffs remain cost-reflective and non-discriminatory. KPMG explained that the study will combine data analysis, stakeholder consultation, and international benchmarking to inform a revised pricing framework.

Wole Obayomi, Partner and Head of Tax, Regulatory and People Services at KPMG, said the exercise is designed to identify gaps in the existing regime and test whether a structured review cycle is required. He stressed that the process depends on industry input and called for potential solutions and recommendations to address identified shortfalls.

Under the review, the NCC and KPMG will examine pricing practices across wholesale and retail segments and assess whether emerging services are adequately captured under existing regulatory definitions. The sector's evolution over the past decade has introduced new business models not fully reflected in current rules. The study will also assess the sustainability of prevailing tariff structures, focusing on investment capacity, service quality, and consumer affordability.

Operators apply varying pricing models within regulatory limits, making it necessary to examine how these structures function in practice. As part of the process, the NCC will require operators to submit detailed financial and operational data covering revenue, costs, profitability, market share, capital expenditure, service quality, and usage trends over multiple years. KPMG said the dataset is intended to provide a clearer view of industry trends and the cumulative impact of existing pricing rules.

The engagement will include bilateral technical sessions with mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators, international carriers, clearing houses, and interconnect exchange providers. Industry participants are expected to involve finance, technical, and commercial teams in the discussions. The NCC and KPMG will also benchmark Nigeria's framework against peer markets, including South Africa and Kenya, alongside emerging economies such as Indonesia and Malaysia. The selection reflects similarities in macro-economic conditions and regulatory responses to sector development.

Findings from the benchmarking exercise are expected to inform recommendations for a revised pricing regime aligned with both domestic conditions and international practice. The commission said the review aims to support a pricing framework that is transparent, competitive, and capable of sustaining investment in network infrastructure and service quality. Nnenna Ukoha, NCC Director of Public Affairs, noted that the exercise cuts across the entire telecom value chain, from operators to consumers and investors.

She said the commission would integrate stakeholder feedback under its co-creation regulatory approach and urged operators to comply with timelines for data submission, noting that the process would only be effective with timely and accurate input. The overall review represents a critical step in modernizing Nigeria's telecom regulatory environment to keep pace with technological advancements and market dynamics, ensuring that interconnection pricing remains fair, sustainable, and conducive to long-term sector growth





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Nigerian Communications Commission NCC KPMG Telecom Interconnection Pricing Mobile Termination Rates MTR Tariff Review Telecom Regulation Nigeria Telecom Wholesale Pricing Retail Pricing 5G Mobile Virtual Network Operators MVNO Competition Investment Consumer Affordability Section 108 Nigerian Communications Act International Benchmarking South Africa Kenya Indonesia Malaysia

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