NCC and CBN Forge Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Financial Security and Consumer Protection

The Nigerian Communications Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria have signed a landmark MoU to combat electronic fraud and enhance consumer protection through a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System.

In a landmark development for Nigeria’s digital economy , the Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC ) and the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) have officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) designed to establish a robust framework for consumer protection and fraud mitigation.

This strategic alliance was formalized on Monday during a high-level event where both regulatory bodies inaugurated two critical joint committees: one focused on payment systems and consumer protection, and another tasked with overseeing the Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS). The move marks a significant shift toward inter-agency synergy, acknowledging that the lines between telecommunications and financial services have become increasingly blurred in the modern digital landscape. By pooling their regulatory expertise and data resources, the NCC and CBN aim to create a fortified environment that discourages illicit activities while fostering innovation and inclusive growth for all Nigerians, particularly those in the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise sector. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of the NCC, emphasized during the signing ceremony that this collaboration is rooted in a shared vision of a secure, resilient, and inclusive digital economy. He highlighted the successful resolution of the long-standing USSD debt impasse as a testament to the effectiveness of such partnerships, noting that the new agreement builds upon that foundation of trust. According to Maida, the MoU is not merely a symbolic gesture but a practical roadmap for addressing systemic risks. A centerpiece of this effort is the implementation of the TIRMS portal, a sophisticated mechanism designed to combat electronic fraud. By aggregating data on phone number recycling, reassignments, and suspicious activity, the portal provides financial institutions with real-time intelligence. This allows banks to verify the status of a phone number before processing sensitive financial transactions, thereby significantly reducing the prevalence of mobile-based fraud that has plagued the industry for years. Adding his voice to the importance of this development, Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, noted that the collaboration extends beyond fraud prevention into the realm of technical standards and innovation testing. The CBN is particularly focused on sandbox testing, which allows for market-led solutions to be vetted in a controlled environment, ensuring that technological advancements do not inadvertently undermine financial system stability. Furthermore, the newly inaugurated joint committees will serve as the engine room for these policies, ensuring that consumer complaints—ranging from failed digital transactions to airtime recharge errors—are handled with greater speed and efficiency through coordinated regulatory intervention. As both agencies align their oversight mandates, the objective remains clear: to build a digital ecosystem that encourages public trust, protects the most vulnerable users, and supports the broader national productivity goals of the Nigerian economy. This partnership signals a proactive and integrated approach to regulation, moving away from siloed operations toward a holistic governance model that serves the best interests of the citizenry





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