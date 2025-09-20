NCAA to Discipline Qatar Airways Over Alleged Mistreatment of Nigerian Passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to take disciplinary action against Qatar Airways for allegedly mistreating Nigerian passengers. This follows an incident where a Nigerian passenger was detained in Doha after being accused of sexual harassment by a cabin crew member. The NCAA cited failures to comply with consumer protection regulations and has warned other airlines, including Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air, of potential sanctions for similar infractions.

The Nigeria n Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ) has declared its intention to take disciplinary action against Qatar Airways due to alleged mistreatment of Nigeria n passengers. Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA , made this announcement through a statement released on his verified X account on Friday.

The core issue stems from Qatar Airways' purported failure to adhere to consumer protection regulations outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. This regulatory framework is designed to safeguard the rights and well-being of air passengers within Nigeria. The NCAA views the airline's actions as a significant breach of these critical regulations and a disregard for the authority's directives. \Achimugu cited a recent incident as a focal point of the investigation. A Nigerian passenger was accused of sexual harassment by a Qatar Airways cabin crew member during boarding in Lagos for a flight that was destined for the United States, with a layover in Doha. According to the NCAA, Qatar Airways neglected to report the allegation in Nigeria prior to taking the matter to Doha. Consequently, the passenger was arrested, detained for approximately eighteen hours, subjected to a fine, and compelled to sign a document written exclusively in Arabic, a language the passenger may not understand. Furthermore, the airline allegedly refused to allow the passenger to continue their journey, forcing them to purchase another ticket, leading to substantial financial and reputational damage. The NCAA is taking a stern stance, threatening penalties against Qatar Airways for its repeated disregard of the authority’s directives and its apparent lack of respect for Nigerian passengers. This incident is seen as a flagrant violation of the rights of Nigerian travelers. \Beyond the specific case involving Qatar Airways, the NCAA also disclosed that other airlines, including Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air, have received warnings regarding similar infractions. These airlines are now at risk of facing severe sanctions if they fail to comply with the regulator's decisions. Achimugu emphasized the NCAA's commitment to ensuring that all airlines operating within Nigerian airspace treat passengers with respect and dignity. He underscored that the NCAA would not tolerate a situation where airlines operate as if they are above the law, or show disrespect to Nigerian passengers and the regulatory body itself. The NCAA's actions reflect a broader commitment to upholding consumer rights and maintaining the integrity of air travel within Nigeria. The regulator's primary goal is to ensure that all passengers receive fair treatment and have their rights protected during their journeys. The implications of these actions include the possible imposition of fines, suspension of operations, or other sanctions. The NCAA is sending a clear message to all airlines: passenger safety and well-being are paramount, and non-compliance will not be tolerated. The NCAA's stance is a critical step in upholding passenger rights and maintaining the integrity of air travel in Nigeria. The regulator is determined to ensure that all airlines operating within Nigerian airspace treat passengers with the respect they deserve, and adhere to all applicable regulations.





