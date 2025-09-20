NCAA Issues Warning to Qatar Airways Over Passenger Mistreatment

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned Qatar Airways of potential sanctions following a complaint of mistreatment of a Nigerian passenger. The NCAA accused the airline of disregarding consumer rights and refusing to comply with regulations. The incident involved a passenger detained in Doha and forced to sign documents in Arabic. The NCAA views the airline's conduct as unacceptable and has vowed to take action. Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air have also received warnings for similar violations.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA ) has issued a stern warning to Qatar Airways , signaling potential sanctions following a formal complaint regarding the mistreatment of a Nigerian passenger. The announcement, made public on Friday, was communicated via a statement from Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA .

Achimugu's statement explicitly accused Qatar Airways of flagrantly disregarding the consumer rights of Nigerian passengers and of failing to adhere to the stipulations outlined in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. This resolute stance by the NCAA underscores the importance of upholding passenger rights and ensuring accountability within the aviation industry, emphasizing the regulatory body's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Nigerian travelers and holding airlines accountable for their actions.\The specific incident that triggered the NCAA's warning involved a male passenger who was traveling with his wife on a flight originating from Lagos, Nigeria, with a connecting route through Doha, Qatar, en route to a destination in the United States. According to the details provided by Achimugu, the passenger was subjected to accusations of misconduct by a cabin crew member during the boarding process in Lagos. However, the significant escalation of the situation transpired at Hamad International Airport in Doha. At this point, the passenger was reportedly apprehended, detained for an extensive period of approximately eighteen hours, and subsequently levied a fine. Furthermore, the passenger was compelled to sign official documentation written exclusively in Arabic, a language he was not proficient in. This sequence of events paints a troubling picture of potential unfair treatment and a lack of due process, further fueling the NCAA's concerns and prompting the regulatory body to take decisive action to investigate the matter and to take the needed steps against Qatar Airways. The implications of this incident could reach beyond this singular event, raising questions about the airline's broader treatment of Nigerian passengers and the extent to which it complies with international aviation regulations and standards.\Achimugu further elaborated that the passenger was prevented from continuing his journey as planned, necessitating the purchase of a new flight ticket, resulting in financial loss and reputational damage. The NCAA's assessment of Qatar Airways' conduct is unequivocally negative, deeming the airline's actions as unacceptable. He emphasized that the airline has repeatedly demonstrated a disregard for the regulator's directives and warnings. The NCAA's investigations have also led to warnings being issued to other airlines, specifically Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Arabian Airlines, for similar violations of consumer rights. The NCAA's resolute stance reflects its unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of Nigerian passengers and holding airlines responsible for their behavior. This decisive action aims to address the matter by ensuring that airlines operating within Nigeria's airspace treat all passengers with respect, dignity, and in full compliance with the established regulations. Achimugu underscored the severity of the situation, stating that Qatar Airways has acted as though Nigerian passengers and the NCAA are unworthy of respect, dignified treatment, and compliance with the NCAA regulations. He concluded by stating that such behavior must cease immediately and that the NCAA will take all the necessary steps to ensure that happens





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NCAA Qatar Airways Passenger Rights Consumer Protection Aviation Regulations

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCAA: Kenya Airways has paid sanction fee for consumer protection infractionsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

Qatar, the price of running with the hare and hunting with the houndsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

NCAA to Discipline Qatar Airways Over Alleged Mistreatment of Nigerian PassengersThe Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to take disciplinary action against Qatar Airways for allegedly mistreating Nigerian passengers. This follows an incident where a Nigerian passenger was detained in Doha after being accused of sexual harassment by a cabin crew member. The NCAA cited failures to comply with consumer protection regulations and has warned other airlines, including Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air, of potential sanctions for similar infractions.

Read more »

NCAA Accuses Qatar Airways of Violating Consumer Rights and Disrespecting Nigerian PassengersThe Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has accused Qatar Airways of repeatedly violating consumer protection regulations and showing disregard for Nigerian passengers. The NCAA cited a specific incident where a Nigerian passenger was arrested and detained in Doha after an allegation of harassment by a cabin crew member, highlighting the airline's alleged failure to comply with passenger rights under Nigerian aviation regulations.

Read more »

NCAA Vows To Sanction Qatar Airways Over Alleged Passenger MistreatmentNCAA Vows Sanctions Against Qatar Airways Over Passenger Mistreatment

Read more »