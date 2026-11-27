The National Blood Service Agency inaugurates a new centre in Kebbi State on November 23, 2026, to enhance safe blood access and support policy implementation with key partners.

The Director-General of the National Blood Service Agency, Prof. Saleh Yuguda, officially inaugurated a new blood service centre in Kebbi State on November 23, 2026. This strategic move is designed to significantly improve access to safe, quality, and affordable blood transfusion services for residents in the region. The initiative highlights the Federal Government's dedication to expanding national blood service infrastructure to ensure equitable healthcare access for all Nigerians.

Policy Implementation And Strategic Partnerships

The inauguration ceremony was a key part of the launch event for the Kebbi State Blood Transfusion Policy Implementation and Enforcement Committee. This committee was established by the Kebbi State Ministry of Health with crucial support from international and local development partners. These partners include Médecins Sans Frontières, JHPIEGO, and PATH, who contributed to the initiative to strengthen institutional capacity and improve healthcare outcomes.

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Government officials, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders gathered to discuss the implementation of the Kebbi State Blood Transfusion Policy. The event focused on advancing institutional capacity and ensuring that the state has a robust framework for blood transfusion services. The collaboration aims to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery and ensure that safe blood is available when needed most.

NBSA Infrastructure And National Support

Prof. Saleh Yuguda emphasized that safe blood is an essential component of healthcare delivery, not a privilege reserved for specific groups. He noted that women facing complications during pregnancy, children with severe anaemia, and patients with sickle cell disease rely heavily on timely access to blood products. The National Blood Service Agency is committed to ensuring that geographical location or economic status does not hinder access to these vital medical resources.

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The Agency currently operates 17 centres across the country to support this national health objective. These facilities include six zonal centres serving the six geopolitical zones and the Abuja Operational Centre. The NBSA is actively working to improve the functionality of these existing centres and revitalize previously inactive facilities to extend access to underserved communities.

Digital Systems And Workforce Development

A key component of the NBSA's strategy is the National Blood Management System, a digital platform designed to enhance operational efficiency. This system strengthens the registration and licensing of blood establishments, tracks blood units, manages haemovigilance reporting, and oversees blood logistics. The Agency has also established a dedicated Hospital Linkage and Haemovigilance Unit to improve oversight of transfusion practices and collaboration with hospitals.

To address workforce needs, the Agency has established a specialized training capacity centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. This initiative is part of the Safe Blood Project, conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Transfusion Medicine at the University of Greifswald in Germany. This partnership aims to build a competent transfusion medicine workforce capable of meeting high regulatory standards.

Stakeholder Commitments And Future Outlook

Prof. Saleh Yuguda commended the Kebbi State Government for developing its Blood Transfusion Policy, describing implementation as the critical next step. He called for stronger collaboration among the State Ministry of Health, local authorities, hospitals, and community institutions. This unified approach is essential for ensuring effective implementation and accountability in the distribution and use of safe blood products.

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The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry delivered the welcome address on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Kebbi State. The address underscored the importance of institutional coordination and strategic partnerships in strengthening healthcare services. Special Guest of Honour Prof. Sale Haruna also highlighted the significance of strengthening state healthcare institutions to ensure effective policy implementation and improved patient care outcomes.