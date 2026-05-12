NBS Fresh Data: Road Crises, Commercial Vehicles Continue to be Leading Factor

Nigeria recorded a slight decline in road traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2026, but fatalities and injuries from road accidents remained high across the country. The statistics agency reported a total of 2,720 road traffic crashes during the quarter, with adult males accounting for the highest number of injured persons and adult male victims bearing the overwhelming majority of fatalities.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoAfrophobia! , By Wole OlaoyeAlthough road crashes declined marginally in the first quarter of 2026, the latest NBS data show fatalities and injuries remained high, with commercial vehicles accounting for most accidents.

Nigeria recorded a slight decline in road traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2026, but fatalities and injuries from road accidents remained high across the country, according to fresh data released on Tuesday by the The statistics agency said a total of 2,720 road traffic crashes were recorded during the quarter, representing a marginal decrease of 0.40 per cent compared to the 2,731 crashes reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite the slight improvement, the human toll from the accidents remained significant, with more than 8,500 persons injured and over 1,300 deaths recorded within the three-month period.

Adult males accounted for the highest number of injured persons, with 6,293 cases, representing 73 per cent of the total injuries recorded. Adult females accounted for 1,800 injuries or 21 per cent, while male children recorded 254 cases and female children 228 cases, with both categories representing three per cent each. The figures suggest that adult men continued to bear the largest burden of road accidents, both in terms of exposure and casualty levels.

Fatalities arising from road traffic crashes also remained high during the period. According to the NBS data, 1,347 persons lost their lives in road accidents in the first quarter of 2026. Adult male victims again accounted for the overwhelming majority of deaths, with 1,045 fatalities representing 78 per cent of total deaths recorded during the quarter. Adult females recorded 231 deaths or 17 per cent, while male children accounted for 31 deaths and female children 40 deaths.

The figures highlight the continued severity of road transport accidents despite the slight decline in the total number of crashes recorded. Further analysis of the data shows that commercial vehicles remained the category most frequently involved in road traffic crashes. Out of the 4,078 vehicles involved in accidents during the quarter, commercial vehicles accounted for 2,929 cases, representing 71.82 per cent of the total.

Private vehicles followed with 1,089 cases or 26.70 per cent, while government-owned vehicles accounted for 60 cases, representing 1.47 per cent. A breakdown of the vehicles involved in the crashes shows that cars recorded the highest number, with 954 cases. Motorcycles followed with 845 vehicles involved in crashes, while minibuses accounted for 733 cases. Trucks were involved in 643 crashes, and trailers accounted for 256 cases.

Luxury buses recorded 21 cases, while vans accounted for 34 crashes. Bicycles recorded the least number with four cases, while other vehicle categories accounted for 63 incidents. The latest figures reinforce concerns about road safety conditions across Nigeria, particularly within the commercial transport sector, which continues to account for the majority of accidents recorded nationwide.

The data also indicate that while the total number of crashes declined slightly compared to the previous quarter, the scale of injuries and fatalities remains a major public safety concern





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria NBS Road Traffic Crashes Fatalities Injuries Commercial Vehicles Decline In Crashes Public Safety Concern

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal High Court in Abuja orders fresh hearing on voluntariness of statements from coup-plot suspectsThe court decided to reconsider the admissibility of statements made during investigations as lawyers representing the defendants challenged their voluntariness and questioned evidence collection methods.

Read more »

African Leaders Push For Risk Pricing Rethink, Fresh Investment At France/Africa SummitAfrican leaders will use a two‑day summit in Nairobi with French President Emmanuel Macron ‌to make a fresh push on rethinking how to price risk on the continent and unlock investment flows into key sectors, Kenya’s foreign minister said.

Read more »

Court hears fresh applications in suit seeking to deregister ADC, Accord, othersThe Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday heard fresh arguments in the suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and other political parties, with defendants asking the court to stay proceedings pending the determination of an appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Read more »

Adekanmbi pledges continuity of Makinde's Oyo State projects; Fresh FM supports himMr Bimbo Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance and former SDP leader, has pledged to build on the achievements of Oyo State's previous governor, Seyi Makinde, in the 2027 election. The current CEO of Fresh FM, Mr Yinka Ayefele, expressed support for Adekanmbi if he assures more achievements than Makinde's.

Read more »