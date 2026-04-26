NBC Warns Broadcasters Over Declining Standards, Threatens Sanctions

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a formal notice to broadcast stations across Nigeria, warning of stricter enforcement of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code due to a perceived decline in ethical and professional standards in news and political programming. The move has drawn criticism from the Nigerian Union of Journalists and raised concerns about potential restrictions on media freedom.

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission ( NBC ) has issued a stern warning to all broadcast organizations in Nigeria, encompassing radio and television stations, regarding a perceived decline in journalistic standards, particularly in news and political analysis.

This move has sparked considerable debate and concern among Nigerians, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the national body representing media professionals. The NBC’s notice signals a stricter enforcement of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, citing a consistent increase in ethical and professional violations within news reporting, current affairs programming, and political discussions.

The Commission explicitly stated that any broadcast media found guilty of unprofessional conduct, misuse of platforms by political figures, or the dissemination of hate speech will face appropriate penalties. The core of the NBC’s concern lies in the observed trend of broadcast platforms being utilized in ways that compromise their fundamental duty to provide accurate, balanced, and professional information to the public.

The Commission fears that if this trend continues unchecked, it will erode public trust in the media, a critical component of a functioning democracy, and potentially exacerbate existing tensions as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. The NBC intends to enforce full compliance with the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, with specific emphasis on rules pertaining to fairness, accuracy, balance, the prohibition of hate speech, and respect for constitutional authorities.

Infringements in these areas will be met with sanctions. A significant point of contention raised by the NBC is the perceived ‘crisis’ in the professionalism displayed by program anchors and presenters. The Commission alleges a noticeable deviation from established journalistic standards, including instances where presenters interject personal opinions into broadcasts, fail to provide equal representation to differing viewpoints, or allow discussions to be biased towards specific interests.

These practices, according to the NBC, directly violate the broadcasting code’s requirements for neutrality and impartiality when addressing matters of public interest. The Commission also expressed strong disapproval of the exploitation of broadcast platforms by political actors, noting that politicians from various parties are increasingly using radio and television programs to spread potentially inflammatory, divisive, and disruptive content.

The NBC referenced specific sections of the broadcasting code that prohibit content that could incite crime, undermine national unity, or disrespect human dignity. The growing prevalence of hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric, and narratives that could deepen political and communal divisions is a particularly pressing concern. The Commission warns that such content not only violates broadcasting standards but also poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s overall stability, especially during this politically sensitive period.

The NBC further highlighted instances where broadcasters present personal opinions as factual information, a clear breach of established guidelines. The broadcasting code mandates that presenters refrain from injecting personal views into programs and that all sides of issues of public interest are represented equitably, ideally within the same broadcast. The Commission underscored that broadcasters are ultimately responsible for all content transmitted on their platforms, regardless of its source, and urged media organizations to strengthen their internal editorial controls.

They emphasized the need for the highest level of professionalism and sensitivity in handling programs related to politics, elections, and public policy. The NBC explicitly stated that broadcast platforms should not be used for hate speech, personal attacks, or content that incites disorder along political lines, reinforcing the non-transferable obligation of broadcasters to exercise sound editorial judgment at all times, even during live programming.

The Commission warned that any anchor or presenter found to have expressed personal opinions as facts, intimidated guests, denied fair hearing to opposing views, or otherwise compromised neutrality will be deemed to have committed a Class B breach of the code, potentially leading to regulatory sanctions





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