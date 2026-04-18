NBC Warns Broadcast Stations on Ethical Breaches, Vows Stricter Enforcement Ahead of 2027 Elections

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has issued a formal notice to all broadcast stations in Nigeria, signaling a crackdown on ethical and professional breaches, especially in news and political programming. Citing a rise in hate speech, personal opinions presented as facts, and the misuse of platforms by political actors, the NBC warned of stricter enforcement of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, with sanctions to be imposed on erring stations as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

The National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC ) has issued a stern warning to all broadcast stations across Nigeria , signaling an era of heightened enforcement of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code . This move comes in response to a documented and persistent surge in ethical and professional lapses, particularly within news, current affairs, and political programming.

In a statement released on Friday, the NBC articulated its profound concern over a developing pattern where broadcast platforms are increasingly being leveraged in ways that significantly deviate from their fundamental mandate: to provide the public with information that is accurate, balanced, and professional. The commission emphasized that if left unchecked, this trend poses a tangible risk of eroding public confidence in the media and could exacerbate existing tensions as Nigeria navigates its path towards the 2027 general elections.

The NBC unequivocally stated its commitment to enforcing strict and uncompromising adherence to all stipulations within the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Specific attention was drawn to the rules governing fairness, accuracy, balance, the prohibition of hate speech, and the imperative of showing due respect for constitutional authorities. The commission made it clear that any violations in these critical areas will be met with stringent sanctions.

The NBC declared, As we approach the 2027 General Elections, the Commission, hereby, notifies all broadcasters and stakeholders that it will enforce strict and uncompromised compliance with every provision of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, particularly, those relating to fairness, balance, accuracy, hate speech, incitement and respect for constitutional bodies.

A significant point of contention highlighted by the commission is what it has characterized as a crisis in the professionalism exhibited by programme anchors and presenters. The NBC has observed a clear departure from established journalistic tenets, including instances where presenters interject their personal opinions into discussions, fail to provide equitable airtime and representation for opposing viewpoints, or allow conversations to be unduly swayed in favor of specific interests. The commission underscored that such practices are in direct contravention of explicit code provisions mandating neutrality and impartiality in the discourse of matters of public importance.

Furthermore, the NBC directed sharp criticism towards the perceived misuse of broadcast platforms by political figures. The commission noted that politicians, irrespective of their party affiliations, are increasingly exploiting radio and television programs to propagate content that is potentially inflammatory, divisive, or capable of inciting public disorder. The NBC referenced various sections of the code that explicitly forbid content that could encourage criminal activity, undermine national unity, or degrade human dignity. Particular alarm was raised concerning the escalating prevalence of hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric, and narratives designed to deepen existing political and communal rifts. The commission cautioned that such content not only constitutes a breach of broadcasting standards but also represents a broader threat to Nigeria’s overall stability, especially during this politically sensitive period.

The NBC also pointed out that some broadcasters are now allowing personal opinions to be presented as objective facts, a clear violation of established guidelines. The commission cited specific provisions of the code that prohibit presenters from injecting their personal views into programs and mandate that all perspectives on issues of public interest must be given equitable representation, ideally within the same broadcast segment.

The NBC further reinforced the principle that broadcast organizations bear the ultimate accountability for all content transmitted through their platforms, regardless of its origin. The commission strongly urged media organizations to bolster their internal editorial oversight mechanisms and ensure that all programming, with a particular emphasis on content related to politics, elections, and public policy, is managed with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity.

The NBC concluded by stating, Broadcast platforms must not be used for hate speech, personal attacks, or content inciting disorder along political lines. The Code places a non-transferable obligation on broadcasters to exercise editorial judgment at all times, including during Live programming. This enhanced regulatory stance by the NBC signals a renewed focus on maintaining journalistic integrity and preventing the misuse of broadcast media as the nation heads into another election cycle





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