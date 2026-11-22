The Nigerian Bar Association President referred senior lawyer Kalu Kalu to the LPDC for calling a judge a coconut judge. This move has triggered debates on professional conduct. Legal experts question the consistency of past disciplinary actions by the NBA.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association has referred senior lawyer Kalu Kalu to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee. This referral follows comments made by Kalu Kalu describing a judge as a coconut judge. The action has generated significant controversy within the legal community and the public.

Referral Sparks Controversy Over Professional Standards

The Nigerian Bar Association President justified the referral by citing the obligation of lawyers to maintain high standards of professional conduct. Kalu Kalu was not present in the court when he made the controversial remarks. He was neither a lawyer nor a litigant in the specific case that prompted the comment. The referral invites scrutiny of the association's record in censuring members for actions outside the courtroom.

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Skeptics Question Past Disciplinary Inconsistencies

Reactions to the intervention fall into three broad categories. Supporters emphasize the duty of lawyers to uphold professional ethics. Others fear the Nigerian Bar Association chose the wrong case to make its point. Skeptics highlight the association's poor history with similar disciplinary matters. This inconsistency has led to calls for greater accountability within the legal profession.

Historical Precedents Raise Questions About Accountability

Critics point to the case of Alhaji Rauph Omobolaji Gaji as a stark example of past failures. On December 3 1972, Alhaji Rauph fatally assaulted his secretary Cordelia Ego Ejiofor in Kaduna. He disposed of her body along Kachia Road and led police to the remains. Despite being convicted by the Supreme Court on May 23 1975, he reportedly remained on the roll of lawyers. Nigeria law treats this case as a classic on circumstantial evidence. However, no public record exists of him being disbarred.

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The pattern of impunity continues with more recent cases. In 2005, Mr Balogun was convicted and sentenced to eight months in prison. He was found guilty of laundering and plundering over 13 billion naira in public funds. He also forfeited over 150 million dollars worth of stolen cash and property. Despite these convictions, Mr Balogun remained on the roll of lawyers. This outcome contrasts sharply with the current actions taken against Kalu Kalu.

Another notable case involves Kunle Kalejaiye a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. In 2013, he was found to have corrupt relations with a judge named Thomas Naron. The involvement occurred during an election petition. The disciplinary body took no action against him. This inaction has fueled skepticism about the current referral.

Recent Cases Further Highlight Disciplinary Gaps

In 2021 the same court decided there should be no consequences for Dr Joseph Nwobike. He was accused of inducing court registrars to assign cases to preferred judges. The goal was to obtain favorable judgments. The Nigerian Bar Association did nothing in this instance. The inaction raises questions about the enforcement of professional codes. It appears that only certain cases trigger disciplinary measures.

Former Attorney General Also Faced Scrutiny

Former Attorney General of the Federation Michael Aondoakaa also faced disciplinary scrutiny. He was accused of undermining the administration of justice. The charges included subverting the independence and authority of the judiciary. It was stated that he ought not be entrusted with any public office. The disparity in how these cases are handled remains a point of contention. Legal experts argue that consistency is key to restoring public trust in the system.

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The current referral to the LPDC represents a new step in this ongoing debate. The outcome will likely influence future disciplinary actions. It sets a precedent for how the Nigerian Bar Association handles complaints. The legal community watches closely to see if this case will lead to meaningful change. The public expects transparent and consistent application of professional standards.