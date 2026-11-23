The Nigerian Bar Association refers senior lawyer Kalu Kalu to the LPDC for using a controversial term about a judge. Critics question this disciplinary move while highlighting past failures to discipline members for serious crimes.

The intervention by the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refer senior lawyer Kalu Kalu to the Legal Practitioners' Disciplinary Committee ( LPDC) has sparked immediate and predictable controversy. The disciplinary referral centers on Kalu Kalu's use of the expression "coconut judge" regarding a presiding judge. This action has ignited a broader debate about professional conduct standards and the association's selective enforcement of its own ethical codes.

Divergent Reactions to The Referral

Reactions to the NBA president's intervention fall broadly into three distinct categories. Supporters argue that lawyers have a duty to maintain decorum, regardless of the context. However, critics like Stephen Kola Balogun suggest the NBA president chose the wrong case to make such a point. Balogun notes that Kalu Kalu was neither a lawyer nor a litigant in the specific case, nor was he present in the court when he made the controversial remarks. The referral invites scrutiny of the association's record in censuring members for off-duty conduct.

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Historical Precedents For Disciplinary Inaction

The NBA's decision to act now raises questions when compared to its historical record in cases involving severe criminal behavior. A notable example is Alhaji Rauph Omobolaji Gaji, a senior lawyer who fatally assaulted his secretary, Miss Cordelia Ego Ejiofor, on 3 December 1972. After the assault in Kaduna, Gaji drove more than 16 kilometres to dispose of her body along Kachia Road. Although he led police to the remains, Nigerian law treats his case as a classic on circumstantial evidence, and he was convicted on 23 May 1975. There is no public record of him being struck from the roll of lawyers.

Failure To Discipline Corrupt Legal Figures

Another significant instance involves Kunle Kalejaiye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria found involved in corrupt relations with judge Thomas Naron. In 2013, it was revealed that Kalejaiye had been inducing court registrars to assign his cases to preferred judges for favorable outcomes. Despite these serious allegations regarding the subversion of judicial integrity, the NBA took no action. This inaction contrasts sharply with the current emphasis on high standards of professional conduct highlighted in the Kalu Kalu case.

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The Michael Aondoakaa Judicial Interference Case

The record also shows a lack of disciplinary measures against former Attorney-General of the Federation Michael Aondoakaa. In Uyo Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Obot won primaries in December 2006 for the House of Representatives election. Unknown persons later substituted Obot's name with Bassey Etim in INEC records. Although the Court of Appeal ordered a new tribunal to hear Obot's case in December 2007, Aondoakaa wrote to the President of the Court of Appeal to disobey the order.

Official Condemnation Of Aondoakaa

When the Tribunal decided in favor of Obot in April 2008, ordering INEC to certify him as the winner, Aondoakaa again required INEC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to disregard the ruling. Both complied. On 15 May 2009, Obot returned to the Federal High Court to declare that Aondoakaa had abused his office. On 1 June 2010, the court lamented that the hallowed office of the HAGF had been desecrated by political charlatans, noting the official ought not to be entrusted with public office due to undermining the judiciary.