NBA Condemns Judge's Order for Lawyer to Kneel in Sowore Case

The Nigerian Bar Association strongly criticizes a Federal High Court judge in Abuja for allegedly ordering a defense lawyer to kneel during a hearing involving human rights activist Omoyele Sowore. The NBA calls the judge's action inappropriate and a violation of legal procedure.

The Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA ) has issued a strong condemnation of a Federal High Court judge following an incident involving human rights activist Omoyele Sowore . The controversy centers around allegations that the judge, presiding in Abuja, ordered Sowore's defense lawyer to kneel during court proceedings.

This unprecedented action has ignited a wave of concern regarding courtroom decorum, the limits of judicial authority, and the fundamental principles of due process within the Nigerian legal system. The incident, which occurred on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, involved Justice Mohammed Umar and Marshall Abubakar, the lead counsel representing Sowore. Reports indicate that the situation arose from a disagreement over the scheduling of hearing dates, eventually culminating in the judge's directive for Abubakar to leave the Bar and kneel while addressing the court. The judge is also alleged to have threatened contempt of court proceedings against the lawyer. This escalation has drawn widespread attention and criticism, prompting the NBA to swiftly address the matter and articulate its position on the conduct in question.\In a statement released on Tuesday, the NBA unequivocally denounced the judge's actions, characterizing them as deeply inappropriate and raising serious questions about the respect afforded to the legal profession and the overall dignity of the court. The association's official stance highlighted the absence of any legal basis for such a directive, stating, “A judex directing a legal practitioner or indeed any person whatsoever to kneel in court is not a recognised judicial sanction under our laws and does not align with the standards of judicial conduct expected on the Bench.” The NBA further clarified that while judges are vested with powers to maintain order and discipline within the courtroom environment, those powers must be exercised within the confines of established legal frameworks and with due regard for procedural fairness. The statement emphasized that any contempt proceedings must adhere strictly to due legal process, thereby ensuring fairness and safeguarding the fundamental rights of all parties involved in the legal process. Beyond its condemnation, the NBA also issued a reminder to all legal practitioners regarding their ethical obligations, urging them to maintain professionalism, exercise firmness in their advocacy, and uphold the necessary level of decorum in all courtroom interactions. The association's statement implicitly underscored the importance of a collaborative approach in preserving the integrity of the justice system.\The NBA’s response reflects a commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights and privileges of its members. The association’s condemnation of the judge's actions serves as a powerful message to all stakeholders in the legal system about the importance of adhering to established legal protocols and respecting the principles of judicial independence and fairness. The association also emphasized the need for all parties involved to remain calm and approach any disputes arising from courtroom incidents through proper institutional channels, such as formal complaints to the National Judicial Council. The NBA's statement also tacitly reminded the legal community of its responsibilities to defend the principles of fairness, equality, and justice. This incident serves as a crucial moment for introspection within the Nigerian legal system, prompting a renewed focus on maintaining the highest ethical standards and ensuring that all actors within the system are held accountable for their actions. The NBA's swift and decisive response underscores its role as a key advocate for justice and the rule of law within Nigeria, reiterating its dedication to upholding the integrity and efficacy of the country's judiciary, while preserving the rights of all citizens to be heard fairly and treated equitably under the law. The call for institutional resolution signifies the importance of systemic remedies over individual retaliatory responses, further emphasizing the rule of law





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Nigerian Bar Association NBA Omoyele Sowore Judicial Conduct Courtroom Decorum

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