NBA Akure Branch Raises Alarm Over Judicial Independence and Remand Irregularities in Ondo State

The Nigerian Bar Association, Akure Branch, warns that administrative pressure on judges undermines remand proceedings. They demand compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law to protect fundamental rights.

The Nigerian Bar Association, Akure Branch, has issued a stern warning regarding ongoing remand proceedings within Ondo State courts. The legal body highlighted serious concerns that alleged irregularities in these processes may be undermining the fundamental rights of suspects and violating established legal safeguards. This declaration was made following a detailed review of current judicial practices by the branch leadership.

Concerns Over Judicial Discretion and Administrative Pressure

Lawyers from the Akure Branch expressed deep apprehension over reports indicating that applications for remand are not receiving adequate scrutiny. They noted that there is insufficient verification of the legal and factual justifications required to detain individuals pending trial. Furthermore, the branch raised alarms about remarks allegedly attributed to some judicial officers. These comments reportedly suggested an apprehension regarding potential administrative consequences if they were to refuse remand applications.

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In a communiqué released to journalists on Wednesday, the branch emphasized that decisions affecting personal liberty must strictly adhere to applicable laws. The statement stressed that such decisions should be guided solely by materials placed before the court and the independent exercise of judicial discretion. The lawyers explicitly rejected the notion that judicial officers should act out of fear of administrative displeasure when making rulings on detention.

Advocacy for Strict Compliance with Criminal Justice Law

The Nigerian Bar Association, Akure Branch resolved to engage directly with the leadership of the Ondo State Judiciary. Their primary objective is to advocate for strict compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Ondo State, 2015. The branch insists that each remand application must be determined independently based on its specific merits. Judicial officers are expected to grant or refuse such applications strictly as the law and prevailing circumstances require.

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To address these critical issues, the branch has decided to seek an audience with the Chief Judge of Ondo State. This high-level meeting will include elders of the Bar and former chairmen of the branch. The proposed dialogue aims to resolve systemic issues affecting the administration of justice in the region. It seeks to ensure that judicial independence is preserved against external pressures.

Critique of Electronic Filing System and Operational Delays

During the monthly general meeting held on October 29 at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre in Oke-Eda, Akure, the branch also addressed operational challenges. They faulted the current electronic filing system arrangement, describing it as largely an electronic payment platform rather than a fully integrated process. Despite online payments and the uploading of court processes, lawyers and litigants remain required to print and physically submit documents at court registries.

The branch attributed these inefficiencies to recurring network failures, system downtime, and shortages of essential registry materials. These technical glitches have made the filing process slower and more cumbersome for legal practitioners. Consequently, the NBA called for a comprehensive review of the system to eliminate unnecessary manual procedures. They insisted that hard copies of documents already uploaded should be generated by court registries where required.

Proposed Reforms for Urgent Applications and Security Agencies

As part of their reform agenda, the NBA called for exemptions for urgent ex parte applications from mandatory electronic filing requirements. They argued that technical or administrative difficulties should not frustrate the urgency of such legal matters. Additionally, the branch advocated for the secondment of additional legal practitioners from the Ondo State Ministry of Justice to the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps.

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This move aims to strengthen the legal scrutiny of proposed charges and court processes before cases are brought before the courts. The branch believes this collaboration will help uphold fundamental rights and improve the overall quality of legal proceedings. They called for constructive collaboration among the Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, security agencies, and the Bar to enhance the administration of justice in Ondo State.