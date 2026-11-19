NAWOJ Taraba conducts critical hygiene advocacy at Government Day Secondary School Mallum, providing sanitary pads and expert health guidance to female students in Ardo-Kola.

Members of the National Association of Women Journalists of Nigeria ( NAWOJ), Taraba State Chapter, have intensified their menstrual hygiene advocacy campaign by visiting Government Day Secondary School, Mallum, located within the Ardo-Kola local government council of Taraba State. The strategic engagement took place on Wednesday and was documented by The Guardian to highlight the pressing need for comprehensive health education in regional educational institutions. This initiative targets female students directly to ensure they possess the necessary knowledge and resources to manage their menstrual health effectively while maintaining their academic attendance.

Expert Guidance on Hygiene and Nutrition

Dr. Bridget Yorom, a Public Health Expert accompanying the delegation, addressed the student body to dismantle persistent myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation that often plague adolescent health discussions. She emphasized that proper hygiene requires the regular changing of sanitary pads, meticulous hand washing, and consistent personal care throughout the entire menstrual cycle. Her presentation aimed to replace fear and uncertainty with factual, science-based practices that protect student health.

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Complementing the hygiene education, Grace Stephen, a qualified Dietitian, provided crucial insights into the nutritional requirements of menstruating girls. She advised students to prioritize the consumption of iron-rich foods, fresh fruits, and vegetables to support their bodies during this physiological process. Stephen further urged the girls to drink adequate water to replenish lost blood and body fluids, ensuring they maintain optimal physical energy levels for their daily activities and studies.

Leadership Vision and Career Inspiration

Comrade Janet Nyajon Audu, who serves as the State Chairperson of NAWOJ and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas on Food Aid Distribution, articulated the broader vision behind this intervention. She stated that the initiative is designed not merely to promote menstrual health awareness but also to inspire young girls to pursue their educational and career ambitions without disruption. Audu specifically encouraged the students to remain focused on their schooling and to consider journalism as a viable and powerful career option for the future.

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Shatu Joseph, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, and the Head Girl, Faith Luka, offered separate remarks commending the Taraba State Chapter of NAWOJ for the timeliness and impact of their initiative. Both school leaders acknowledged that a lack of menstrual health knowledge and limited access to sanitary materials had previously contributed to significant absenteeism among female students during their menstrual periods. Their testimonials underscored the urgent necessity of such support systems within the school environment.

Resource Distribution and Student Commitment

The culmination of the advocacy visit involved the tangible distribution of sanitary pads to the female students and essential food items to the school administration to support the nutritional needs of the girls. This dual approach ensures that students have immediate access to hygiene products while also receiving dietary support to combat potential nutrient deficiencies associated with menstruation. The distribution act serves as a direct remedy to the barriers that previously prevented girls from attending classes regularly.

In response to the comprehensive education and material support provided, the students pledged to apply the acquired knowledge in their daily lives. They further committed to sharing the health information with their peers and family members, thereby extending the reach of the advocacy campaign beyond the school gates. This ripple effect aims to create a community-wide understanding of menstrual hygiene, reducing stigma and improving overall public health outcomes in the Ardo-Kola region.