NAWOJ Calls for Greater Women's Inclusion in Elections Ahead of 2027 General Elections

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, has urged political parties to increase female representation in nominations for upcoming elections, amid a backdrop of low female participation in politics at both federal and state levels.

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ , has called on political parties to ensure greater inclusion of women in nominations for National Assembly, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats ahead of the 2027 general elections as political parties across the country embark on primary elections ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The association made the call as political parties had observed low female representation in recent party primaries within the state





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Political Parties NAWOJ Women's Representation Inclusion Election 2027 General Elections Political Process Naira Campaign Support Voluntary Affirmative Inclusive Democracy Low Female Participation Gender Equity

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