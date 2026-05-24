Navy Vice Admiral Highlights the Importance of Coordination and Teamwork in Modern Naval Operations

The Vice Admiral emphasized the importance of effective coordination, mutual trust, situational awareness, and decisive action in modern naval operations. He also highlighted the significant role of the Nigerian Navy in protecting the country's maritime environment and its historical growth into a formidable maritime force.

s anchored not on individual brilliance alone, but on effective coordination , mutual trust , situational awareness and the ability to act decisively under pressure. During a polo novelty tournament at the Guards Brigade Polo Club, Abuja, organized as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration, Vice Admiral Abbas emphasized the importance of strong teamwork, discipline, and rapid decision-making in modern naval operations .

He also highlighted the significant role of the Nigerian Navy in protecting the country's maritime environment and its historical growth into a formidable maritime force. The CNS noted the discipline, resilience, teamwork, and sound judgment of the Navy's personnel as key factors in reducing maritime insecurity and achieving remarkable progress





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Naval Operations Modern Naval Operations Effective Coordination Mutual Trust Situational Awareness Rapid Decision-Making Marking The Nigerian Navy's 70Th Anniversary Military Operations Navy's Personnel Maritime Environment Historical Growth Formidable Maritime Force Protection Of The Country Coordination And Teamwork Values That Have Enabled The Service To Fulfil Contribution Significantly To Maritime Securit Regional Stability

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