Navy Seizes 185,175 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Rivers State Crackdown

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho confirms the Nigerian Navy seized 185,175 litres of suspected stolen crude oil across three Rivers State communities. Discoveries occurred on October 24, November 5, and November 7 during Operation Delta Sentinel to combat illegal bunkering.

The Nigerian Navy has dismantled a significant network of illegal oil operators by recovering a combined total of 185,175 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Rivers State. This major enforcement action involved the deactivation of illegal storage and refining facilities across three distinct communities in the Niger Delta region. The discoveries were executed through intelligence-driven operations conducted by naval personnel between October 24 and November 7. These seizures highlight the ongoing intensity of the security forces' campaign against the illicit petroleum trade.

Chronology of Naval Seizures and Volumes

Forward Operating Base Bonny personnel uncovered approximately 59,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil on November 7 at two illegal refining sites in the Ogbogolo community. This location falls within the Ahoada West Local Council of Rivers State. The operation targeted facilities that were actively processing stolen resources, marking a critical strike against local bunkering syndicates. The precise volume was recovered from multiple illegal pits and storage containers found at the scene. This seizure represented the largest single haul in the recent series of operations. It demonstrated the scale of illegal stockpiling in the area prior to naval intervention.

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Earlier in the campaign, on October 24, personnel of NNS SOROH discovered two illegal crude oil storage sites in the same Ogbogolo community. These sites contained four dugout pits, twenty-nine sacks, and a twenty-five-litre keg. The estimated capacity of these facilities held 8,675 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. The discovery of these specific containers provided evidence of the logistics used to store and transport stolen petroleum products. Naval teams immediately secured the area to prevent further diversion of the resources. The early October operation set the stage for more aggressive interventions later in the month. It revealed the persistent nature of illegal refining in the community.

On November 5, FOB Bonny personnel uncovered approximately 117,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil during operations in the Awokiri community. This area is situated within the Ogu-Bolo Local Council of Rivers State. The naval team identified three illegal refining sites which were subsequently deactivated. The sheer volume of this discovery underscored the profitability of the illegal trade for criminal networks. It also illustrated the extensive infrastructure built to support the illicit refining process. The naval forces moved swiftly to neutralize the operational capacity of these sites. Their actions prevented the illegal products from entering the black market.

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Operational Details and Facility Destruction

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, detailed the specifics of the November 5 operation. He stated that the team discovered sixteen dugout pits, nine of which contained about 115,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. An additional 2,000 litres were found in a dedicated storage tank. These components combined to bring the total quantity discovered in that single operation to approximately 117,000 litres. The detailed accounting highlights the meticulous nature of the naval intelligence and field operations. It ensures that the full extent of the illegal activity is documented for legal and administrative purposes. The precision of these figures aids in assessing the economic impact of the theft.

During the same operation in Awokiri, the team identified four pits containing water and three freshly excavated ones. This discovery suggested that operators were attempting to establish additional illegal refining facilities even as their existing ones were being targeted. The presence of these new excavations indicated a rapid and adaptive approach by the criminal syndicates. It demonstrated their determination to maintain production despite increased naval pressure. The navy deactivated all three illegal refining sites, including their associated pits and petroleum products. This deactivation was carried out in accordance with established security procedures to ensure environmental safety and prevent reactivation.

Strategic Impact on Regional Security

The cumulative effect of these operations has brought the total volume of suspected stolen crude oil uncovered to 185,175 litres. This figure encompasses all findings from the three separate operations conducted by the Nigerian Navy. The volume highlights the continued activities of illegal oil operators in the oil-producing state. It serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the region's security apparatus. The navy's ability to uncover such large quantities indicates the depth of the illegal infrastructure. It also points to the effectiveness of the intelligence gathering mechanisms employed by the naval command. These results validate the strategic approach of targeting known hotspots.

Illegal bunkering has remained a significant source of concern due to its severe environmental and economic consequences. The activities lead to the pollution of land and waterways, which poses a direct threat to aquatic life. The degradation of the environment also results in the destruction of livelihoods that depend on fishing and farming. Local communities suffer when their natural resources are contaminated by industrial waste from illegal refineries. The economic impact extends beyond the immediate loss of revenue, affecting the broader socio-economic fabric of the Niger Delta. The navy views these operations as essential to protecting both the environment and the local population.

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These operations form part of the Nigerian Navy's sustained efforts under Operation Delta Sentinel. This campaign aims to disrupt crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and unregulated petroleum processing. Such activities undermine the nation's oil revenue and threaten critical energy infrastructure. By targeting these criminal networks, the navy seeks to stabilize the sector and protect national assets. The navy has stated that intelligence-led operations will continue to target identified hotspots and criminal networks. This commitment signals a long-term strategy rather than a temporary crackdown. It aims to create a sustained reduction in illegal petroleum activities.

Future actions will involve strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to protect oil and gas assets. Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to sustaining the crackdown on crude oil theft and illegal refining. The goal is to deny economic saboteurs access to the country's petroleum resources. This approach supports broader efforts to improve national crude oil production and revenue. The navy's continued presence in the region is intended to deter future attempts at illegal extraction. Success in this area will contribute significantly to the economic stability of the nation. The operations represent a critical step in securing the Niger Delta's resources.