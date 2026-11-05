Navy Recovers 7.48 Million Litres of Stolen Oil, Arrests 259 in First Year of Chief of Naval Staff Idi Abbas

The Nigerian Navy recovered 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products between November 2025 and November 2026, arrested 259 suspects and dismantled 168 illegal refining sites in the first year of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

The Nigerian Navy recovered 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products, arrested 259 suspected oil thieves and dismantled 168 illegal refining sites in the first year of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

Navy Chief Abbas First Year Anti-Theft Results

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the achievements were recorded between November 2025 and November 2026. The period covers the first year of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff. The operations formed part of the Navy's intensified campaign against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes.

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According to Folorunsho, the Navy also destroyed 363 dugout pits during the period. It arrested four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. The service also secured nine convictions for offences relating to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. Folorunsho said the Navy sustained Nigeria's zero-piracy status throughout the period.

He added that the service strengthened its operational capacity to protect the country's maritime domain and critical national assets. Highlighting operational initiatives introduced under Abbas, he said the Navy activated Operation DELTA SENTINEL in January 2026. The operation was launched to strengthen the fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the maritime domain. The Navy also enhanced its maritime surveillance and response capabilities by commissioning three high-speed patrol vessels in June 2026.

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The vessels are NNS OLOIBIRI, NNS MAMBILA and NNS GURARA. They are expected to improve maritime surveillance, extend the service's operational reach and enhance its response capabilities. On infrastructure development and personnel welfare, Folorunsho said the Navy completed and commissioned more than 36 projects. These included accommodation, medical, office and multipurpose facilities.

Naval Welfare Projects And Community Development

He added that construction had commenced on a 200-bed Reference Hospital at Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja. The project forms part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery and personnel welfare. Through the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects (CNS-SIQIP) and other community initiatives, the Navy completed over 93 community development projects. The projects included 18 solar-powered boreholes.

The Navy also renovated 11 school buildings and constructed and equipped 11 healthcare centres. It provided electricity infrastructure in three communities. In personnel development, the Navy graduated and inducted its first batch of 328 Nigerian Navy Marines. The personnel were deployed to reinforce ongoing military operations, particularly against asymmetric threats in northern Nigeria.

Marine Training And Regional Maritime Cooperation

Training of a second batch continued during the period. The service also strengthened regional maritime cooperation through participation in multinational exercises, including OBANGAME EXPRESS 2026, COASTAL GRIP 2, GRAND AFRICAN NEMO 2026 and CROCODILE LIFT. Folorunsho identified the operationalisation of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea as another major milestone. This took place during the Navy's 70th anniversary celebrations in June 2026.

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He said the achievements reflected the Navy's commitment to securing Nigeria's maritime domain and protecting critical national assets. They also reflected its commitment to developing its personnel and contributing to national security and economic prosperity. The statement outlined the service's major achievements under Abbas's leadership. The Navy said it would continue to intensify operations against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes.