Navy Commissions New Accommodation and Recreational Facilities in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned new accommodation and recreational facilities in Lagos as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare and address housing shortages within the Service. The projects include a 48-unit one-bedroom accommodation block for junior ratings, a 16-unit two-bedroom apartment complex for senior ratings and the Dolphin Golf Club House.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, commissioned new accommodation and recreational facilities in Lagos as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare and address housing shortages within the Service.

The projects, inaugurated at Navy Town, Ojo, during activities marking the Navy's 70th anniversary, include a 48-unit one-bedroom accommodation block for junior ratings, a 16-unit two-bedroom apartment complex for senior ratings and the Dolphin Golf Club House. Vice Admiral Abbas said the projects reflected the Navy's commitment to personnel welfare, infrastructure renewal and operational efficiency.

He described the facilities as evidence of the Navy's transformation into a modern maritime force focused on creating a conducive environment for officers, ratings and their families. Abbas disclosed that the 48-unit accommodation block for junior ratings had been abandoned for more than five years before his administration revived and completed the project.

According to him, the Navy would continue to prioritise the completion of abandoned but viable projects across its formations nationwide to ensure prudent use of resources already committed to infrastructural development. The naval chief also said the newly completed Dolphin Golf Club House would promote professional interaction, relaxation and stronger relationships among serving personnel, veterans and strategic partners.

He, however, stressed the need for proper maintenance of the facilities, urging personnel and facility managers to ensure prudent electricity consumption and adequate upkeep of the buildings. Abbas commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the growth and modernisation of the Nigerian Navy, while also praising contractors, engineers and project teams for delivering the projects on schedule. The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, praised Abbas for prioritising personnel welfare and infrastructural development.

Mustapha assured that the command would ensure proper maintenance and sustainable use of the facilities. Earlier, the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) WEY, Commodore Mohammed Alhassan, said the projects were initiated to address accommodation challenges affecting personnel in Lagos. Alhassan explained that the 48-unit residential facility was designed to provide safe and comfortable accommodation capable of boosting morale and operational effectiveness among junior ratings.

He said the project, which was awarded before Abbas assumed office, was abandoned for about five years until the CNS ordered its completion. According to him, construction resumed in March after documentation was concluded, adding that the project was completed within eight weeks. Alhassan added that the 16-unit apartment complex for senior ratings had remained unusable for years because supporting infrastructure and external works were incomplete.

He said extensive engineering work, including pile foundation technology, was deployed to stabilise the waterlogged site and ensure structural durability. The Commander noted that the Dolphin Golf Club House, a two-storey facility with lounges, offices, changing rooms, a bar, kitchen and parking space, was completed two months ahead of schedule





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Nigerian Navy Accommodation Recreational Facilities Personnel Welfare Infrastructure Renewal

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