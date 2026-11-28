Vice Admiral Idi Abbas warned 1,916 graduating ratings of Batch 38 against partisanship and drug abuse as they join active service less than two months before the 2027 general elections. He also highlighted gains including zero piracy incidents since 2022 and crude oil production of about 1.72 million barrels per day in September 2026.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has warned 1,916 newly graduated naval ratings against partisanship and drug abuse as they transition into active military service.

Naval Chief Warns Graduates Against Politics and Drugs

He gave the warning on Saturday during the passing out parade and graduation ceremony of Batch 38 of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers State. The graduation came less than two months before the 2027 general elections. Abbas urged the ratings to resist any attempt to draw them into partisan politics or drug abuse ahead of their postings. He said they must remain strictly apolitical and discharge any election security responsibilities impartially.

Also read RMRDC Chief Defends Tinubu Subsidy Removal Ahead of 2027

Their conduct, he warned, must neither undermine the Constitution nor violate the rights of citizens. He also cautioned them against drug and substance abuse, stressing that discipline, ethical conduct and obedience to lawful orders must remain central to their careers. He said, With the general elections approaching, you may be called upon to support election security operations. You must remain strictly apolitical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discharge such responsibilities impartially and uphold the constitutional right of citizens. He added that professionalism must remain their guiding ethos, inspiring courage, adaptability and unwavering commitment to duty. Abbas said the graduating personnel were joining the Navy at a critical period when Nigeria was battling multiple security threats. These include crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, armed robbery against ships and other maritime crimes, as well as terrorism, insurgency and banditry across the country.

He said the threats underscored the need for a professional, capable and combat-ready military to protect national security, critical infrastructure and economic interests. The Naval Chief also said the Navy had recorded significant operational gains through sustained maritime surveillance and intelligence-led operations. Nigeria has maintained zero reported piracy incidents in its waters since 2022.

He attributed the achievement to sustained operational efforts, adding that intensified operations against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering under Operation Delta Safe had strengthened the protection of the nation s oil and gas infrastructure. Abbas said the operations had contributed to the recovery of crude oil production, which reached approximately 1.72 million barrels per day including condensates in September 2026.

He added that the Navy had also continued to support counter-insurgency operations and other joint military engagements across different theatres. Sustaining the gains, he stressed, required continuous investment in manpower, training and operational readiness. He told the graduates that some would be deployed aboard naval ships while others would serve at operational bases, naval establishments and joint operational areas.

Professionalism and Discipline for Naval Ratings

He stated, Wherever you find yourselves, remain willing to learn, apply the skills acquired during the training and develop the competence required for your assignments. He described discipline, vigilance and dedication as indispensable to sustaining the Navy s operational achievements. He said, Professionalism is the unifying principle that binds these values together, shaping disciplined conduct, fostering mutual trust and strengthening our collective commitment to mission success.

He also urged them to obey lawful orders, respect the chain of command and maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct. Their courage, adaptability and commitment to duty, he said, would determine their effectiveness in the service. Abbas also warned the personnel against extortion of civilians and other misconduct capable of tarnishing the image of the Service. He charged them to conduct themselves with restraint and respect for human rights in their dealings with civilian populations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Naval Chief urged the graduates to remain apolitical and discharge their responsibilities professionally, particularly during election security operations ahead of the 2027 general elections. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained support for the Nigerian Navy and reaffirmed the Service s loyalty to the federal government.

He said the recent salary review for Armed Forces personnel and the establishment of a dedicated support fund for injured personnel and families of fallen heroes demonstrated the government s commitment to military welfare. The Nigerian Navy remains committed to complementing these initiatives through improved training, personnel development and welfare administration, he added.

Training School Graduates Batch 38 Personnel

Earlier, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Training School, Rear Admiral Abulrahman Muhammed, who administered the oaths to the ratings, said 1,916 personnel had successfully graduated from the school. He said they were members of Batch 38 and had undergone training in shooting, bush camping and other combat and non-combat operations. Abbas praised the commandant, instructors, officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, for preparing the young men and women for military service.

He urged the institution to sustain its training standards while adapting its curriculum to emerging operational demands. He also thanked the Rivers State Government, the host community, traditional rulers, families, security agencies and other stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation. Addressing the new ratings, the Naval Chief said they were joining a service with a proud record and an enduring responsibility to defend Nigeria s maritime interests.

He urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the Navy, uphold its core values and pursue their careers with honour, discipline and unwavering commitment to duty. He added that wherever they found themselves, they should remain willing to learn and apply the skills acquired during training.