Navy Chief Idi Abbas Inaugurates 80 Housing Units and Recreational Facility in Lagos

Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, the Chief of Naval Staff, has inaugurated 80 housing units and a recreational facility in Lagos as part of activities marking the Navy's 70th anniversary. The projects include a 48-unit accommodation block for junior ratings and 32 family housing units in 16 blocks.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas , has inaugurated 80 housing units and a recreational facility in Lagos. The Navy said in a statement on Saturday that the projects were inaugurated at Navy Town, Ojo , as part of activities marking its 70th anniversary.

The projects include a 48-unit accommodation block for junior ratings and 32 family housing units in 16 blocks. Abbas said the projects reflect renewed focus on personnel welfare and infrastructure. The CNS said the 48-unit block had been abandoned for over five years before completion. Abbas also mentioned that more abandoned projects across commands were under review for completion.

He said the projects highlight the Navy’s growth into a modern force with improved welfare structures. He urged personnel to ensure prudent use of electricity and public assets. He also commended the contractors and engineers for delivering the projects





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Navy Chief Of Naval Staff Idi Abbas Housing Units Recreational Facility Navy Town Ojo Personnel Welfare Infrastructure Growth Into A Modern Force Prudent Use Of Electricity And Public Assets Commended Contractors And Engineers

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