Naval Base Revitalised Through Leadership, Welfare Projects and Private Sector Partnership

Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, through Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, commended Commander Shehu Mohammed Tasiu for a series of infrastructure upgrades at a Nigerian naval base, including new sports courts, housing and administrative improvements, and highlighted the role of private sponsor Tantita Security Services in boosting morale and operational readiness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Idi Abbas praised the commander of the Nigerian Navy ship DELTA Shehu Mohammed Tasiu and his team for the sweeping transformation of the naval base through a series of development and welfare projects .

The commendation was delivered on Monday during the commissioning ceremony of new facilities, with the chief represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Suleiman Dantsoho Ibrahim. Among the projects officially opened were new car parks, lawn tennis and volleyball courts, an institutional house for the executive officer and a thirty‑room self‑contained accommodation block for senior rates.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim highlighted that these improvements reflect exemplary leadership and a strong commitment to service delivery by the commander and the project team. He singled out the commander of NNS DELTA and the entire team for their resourcefulness, integrity and refusal to accept the status quo, noting that the new structures have transformed the daily life of personnel at the base.

The naval chief also detailed several additional works carried out under the command of Tasiu that have markedly upgraded both working and living conditions. The multipurpose hall has been renovated to provide a modern venue for briefings and events, while extensive upgrades and air‑conditioning installations in the administrative block have created a more comfortable environment for staff. The corps members lodge received a thorough refurbishment, demonstrating concern for the welfare of National Youth Service Corps members serving at the installation.

Ibrahim described the collection of projects as a tangible manifestation of operational readiness, strategic partnership and administrative excellence, emphasizing that the value of any commissioned project depends on proper maintenance and the continued professionalism of officers, ratings and civilian employees. Private sector involvement was also recognised, with particular thanks given to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for sponsoring the senior‑rate accommodation and the executive officer's institutional house.

The chief stressed that such partnerships illustrate what can be achieved when commercial enterprises align with the navy's vision for higher living standards, directly boosting morale among the workforce. Commodore Tasiu reiterated that the developments were the result of deliberate support, clear vision and a shared belief that those who defend the nation's waters deserve decent homes and facilities. He promised that the new infrastructure would be well maintained and used for its intended purpose.

In his vote of thanks, the executive officer Capt Daniel Beecroft expressed gratitude to Rear Admiral Ibrahim for his unwavering support from concept to completion and praised Tantita Security Services for its generosity, noting that the collaboration between public and private sectors strengthens national security and improves the welfare of frontline personnel





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