NATO and US Collaborate on Germany Troop Withdrawal Amid Transatlantic Tensions

NATO is working with the US to understand the implications of Washington’s decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, a move that deepens the rift in transatlantic relations. The withdrawal follows disputes over Iran negotiations and trade tariffs, with European allies urged to increase defense spending. Republican lawmakers express concerns over the strategic impact of the troop reduction.

A member of the US military holds up a Make America Great Again hat as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet members of the US military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on December 27, 2018.

NATO announced on Saturday that it is collaborating with the United States to comprehend Washington’s decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, a move that further strains transatlantic relations amid tensions over the Middle East conflict. The Pentagon’s announcement follows a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who criticized Washington’s handling of negotiations with Iran, calling it humiliating.

The troop withdrawal also coincides with Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on European Union cars and trucks from 15 percent to 25 percent, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with a trade agreement signed last summer. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Friday that the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany is expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months.

NATO responded on Saturday, stating that it is working with the US to understand the specifics of the decision regarding force posture in Germany. NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart emphasized that this adjustment highlights the need for Europe to increase its defense investments and assume a greater share of the responsibility for shared security. As of December 31, 2025, there were 36,436 active-duty US troops stationed in NATO ally Germany, compared to 12,662 in Italy and 3,814 in Spain.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged on Saturday that the US troop withdrawal from Europe and Germany was anticipated. The decision has drawn skepticism from prominent Republican lawmakers overseeing US military policy. Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, chairs of the Armed Services Committees in their respective chambers, issued a joint statement on Saturday warning that reducing troops in Germany could send the wrong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They noted that while European allies are increasing defense spending, it will take time to translate these investments into the military capabilities needed for conventional deterrence. The lawmakers also pointed out that Germany had responded to Trump’s calls for greater defense spending and had permitted American planes to use German bases and airspace during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to reduce US troop numbers in Germany and other European allies during his presidency, arguing that Europe should take greater responsibility for its defense rather than relying on Washington. His latest move appears aimed at punishing allies who have not supported the Middle East conflict or contributed to a peacekeeping force in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iranian forces have effectively blocked.

Trump also suggested on Thursday that he might withdraw US troops from Italy and Spain due to their opposition to the Iran conflict, stating that Italy has not been helpful and Spain has been horrible. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated on Thursday that Berlin is prepared for a reduction in US troops and is discussing the matter closely within NATO.

However, Wadephul emphasized that large American bases in Germany, such as Ramstein Air Base, are not up for discussion, highlighting their irreplaceable function for both the United States and Germany





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO US Troops Germany Transatlantic Relations Defense Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Benue State Executive Chairmen De-Escalate Tensions Following Communal ClashThe Executive Chairmen of Oju and Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State have moved to de-escalate tensions following a communal clash between the Ukpute community in Oju LGA and the Adiko community in Obi LGA. The intervention led to the safe release of all abducted individuals, who have since been returned to their homes.

Read more »

Nigerian Airlines Continue Flying Amid Jet Fuel Price CrisisNigerian airlines remain operational despite threats of shutdown due to high jet fuel prices, even as global crude oil prices surge following U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions. The Dangote refinery has increased jet fuel production, but local prices remain high. Government negotiations with airlines have led to debt relief promises, while air travel remains crucial amid security concerns in Nigeria.

Read more »

Europa League: Injury worry for Aina as Nottingham Forest edge Aston VillaThe nature and extent of the injury remain unclear, but his withdrawal raises concerns for both club and country, given his importance to Forest’s defensive structure

Read more »

ADC Leadership Crisis: ‘It’s A Long Battle, But We’re Ready’ — AbdullahiThe African Democratic Congress Chieftain has acknowledged the party’s readiness for a long battle amid their ongoing court cases.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Disciplines Personnel Over Misleading Social Media Post on Troop WelfareThe Nigerian Army has taken disciplinary action against a soldier attached to Operation Hadin Kai for sharing a misleading social media post regarding troop feeding in the North-East. An internal review found the post misrepresented the rations provided and violated military regulations.

Read more »