National Top 16 Table Tennis Championship Heads to Rivers State

The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation partners with Fifika Chiri Foundation to host the National Top 16 Championship in Ogu, Rivers State, from December 11 to 14. The event aims to expand the sport's reach into the South-South region with professional support and infrastructure.

The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, led by President Dr Adesoji Tayo, will hold the National Top 16 Table Tennis Championship in Ogu, Ogu /Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, between December 11 and 14. The Fifika Chiri Foundation is sponsoring the event, marking a strategic shift to promote table tennis beyond its traditional South-West stronghold and establish the South-South as a major centre for the sport.

Federation Plans and Equipment Support

Dr Adesoji Tayo confirmed that the federation will facilitate the participation of the country's top 16 male and female players and provide competition tables and other professional equipment. The President stated that the organization would manage the logistics to ensure all qualified athletes arrive for the competition. Tayo emphasized that the federation will provide all the professional kits that the participants will require for the tournament.

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The event serves as a sustained effort to expand the geographical footprint of table tennis in Nigeria. By hosting this high-profile competition in Rivers State, the Federation aims to demonstrate the sport's viability and popularity in the South-South region. This initiative is designed to create new pathways for athletes from diverse regions to compete at the national level.

Foundation President and Regional Vision

Foundation President Alabo Boma Iyaye, who also serves as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, at the Niger Delta Development Commission, hosted the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation delegation. He explained that the championship grew out of a Christmas table tennis competition he started in Ogu, which has since attracted players from across Rivers State. Iyaye highlighted the deep cultural connection to the sport in the area, noting that one cannot grow up in Port Harcourt without playing table tennis.

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The local tournament began at the community level before transcending to the state level. State players now participate in the annual Christmas competition, but Iyaye decided to elevate the event to a national scale this year. He expressed gratitude to the Federation for accepting to come to Rivers State and specifically to Ogu to host the National Top 16, calling it a major feat for the region.

Infrastructure and Future Hosting Goals

Iyaye assured stakeholders that Ogu possesses the necessary infrastructure to support high-level sports events. He cited the presence of hotels, a good road network, and a memorial hall suitable for indoor sports. The region also benefits from reliable electricity from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and solar systems, ensuring uninterrupted power for the tournament.

The Foundation President stated that they will do everything within their means to make sure that this competition is not only held in Ogu once but will continuously hold in this part of the world. This commitment aims to establish Ogu as a permanent hub for table tennis in Nigeria, leveraging the region's sporting heritage and available resources.

South-South Representation and Impact

Ama-ebi Ebikpolade, the South-South representative on the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation board, noted that the region had not hosted a major tournament of that level in a long time. He described the current event as the first step towards the annual hosting of the Nigerian National Top 16 in Ogu. Ebikpolade thanked Alabo Boma Iyaye for making this possible and for recognizing Rivers State as a viable sporting destination.

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The Federation President added that table tennis can be played competitively, recreationally, and as a livelihood. He emphasized that the sport offers young people a route to becoming internationally recognised athletes. Tayo stated that coming to Rivers State is not just to talk about competition but to discuss how table tennis can help people live a good daily life. This holistic approach seeks to integrate the sport into the community's social and economic fabric, creating lasting value beyond the tournament dates.