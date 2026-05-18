National Sugar Development Council, Customs Service Strengthen Collaboration on Sugar Sector Enhancement

Busola AroL-R: Kamar Bakrin, CEO of the NSDC, and Bashir Adeniyi, controller-general of the NCS, met at Nigeria’s customs headquarters in Abuja to foster continuous improvement in the sugar sector. Bakrin acknowledged the potential of the sector in generating jobs and stimulating economic activities in rural areas, emphasizing the importance of reducing insecurity and empowering young Nigerians.

Busola AroL-R: Kamar Bakrin, CEO of the NSDC, and Bashir Adeniyi, controller-general of NCS, at meeting at customs’ headquarters in Abuja The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) states that establishing Nigeria's sugar sector can bring about one million jobs and contribute to tackling insecurity by boosting economic activities in rural areas.

Kamar Bakrin, the executive secretary and CEO of the NSDC, met with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the customs headquarters in Abuja. Bakrin mentioned that a thriving sugar sector can generate an annual outflow of over one billion dollars into jobs, security, and industrialisation. He mentioned that the sector can offer 250,000 direct jobs and an additional 750,000 indirect jobs across its value chain, primarily in about 12 states.

Bakrin stated that sugar estates have the potential to reduce insecurity by employing the youth and stimulating economic activities in host communities. He stated that modern sugar estates can create their own power, relying on national grid energy for only 50%, while the rest can be injected into the national grid. Bakrin claimed that Nigeria has over one million hectares of suitable land for sugar cultivation.

He mentioned that only about 200,000 hectares would be necessary for Nigeria to become self-sufficient in sugar production. Bakrin claimed that the customs service, especially in quota administration, anti-smuggling operations, and fiscal incentive enforcement, was a critical institution in realising the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP II). Bashir Adeniyi, controller-general of the NCS, said the service would back the sector's transformation agenda, with benefits including job creation, rural development, neglected energy generation, and higher fiscal incentive enforcement.

The NCS and NSDC also agreed to strengthen collaboration on import quota implementation, intelligence sharing, anti-smuggling enforcement, and data transparency in the sugar sector





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Sugar Development Council National Sugar Master Plan Nigeria Customs Service Sugar Estates Quota Administration Anti-Smuggling Operations Fiscal Incentives Job Creation Rural Development Economic Activities Insecurity Employment Modern Sugar Estates Suitable Land Self-Sufficiency In Sugar Production Critical Institution Transformation Agenda

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