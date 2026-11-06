National Sports Commission Pledges N6m For Athletic Heat Meet 10th Anniversary

Bukola Olopade commits N6m to the 10th Athletic Heat Meet, funding prizes and logistics for over 850 athletes including stars like Miracle Ezechukwu.

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has formally pledged six million naira to support the tenth anniversary edition of the Athletic Heat Meet. This substantial financial commitment aims to bolster the prestige of the event and ensure high-quality competition for participants across Nigeria.

Breakdown Of The N6 Million Funding Allocation

Olopade detailed the specific distribution of these funds, earmarking four million naira exclusively for winners in the throwing events. This allocation includes five hundred thousand naira for the winner of each of the eight throwing disciplines. The remaining two million naira is dedicated to covering the logistical costs of the meet, ensuring smooth operations for all stakeholders.

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The Chief Executive Officer of Athletic Heat, Ese Oguma, publicly thanked Olopade for the support and his unwavering commitment to sports development in the country. She emphasized that backing from administrators and other stakeholders is crucial for raising competition standards and rewarding athletes. This support provides young talents with essential opportunities to showcase their potential on a national platform.

Star Athletes And Expected Performances

More than eight hundred and fifty athletes are expected to participate in this decade-long celebration of athletics. The event will bring together established stars, emerging talents, and grassroots competitors under one roof. Nigerian internationals Miracle Ezechukwu, Samson Nathaniel, and Adams Samuel Kure are listed among the main attractions drawing public interest.

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Miracle Ezechukwu, a teenage sprinter, is expected to compete in the women's 100m event. She previously won three gold medals at the African U-18 and U-20 Championships in Abeokuta in 2025. Her personal bests include 11.15 seconds in the 100m and 22.77 seconds in the 200m this year. At the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, she finished fourth in the women's 100m final. She also helped Nigeria win the 4x100m relay in a championship-record 42.94 seconds.

International Credentials Of Key Competitors

Samson Nathaniel, a quarter-miler, has represented Nigeria at the Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships. He was part of the team that won 4x400m relay gold at the African Games in Accra. This year, he clocked 45.89 seconds in the 400m at the Addis Ababa Athletics Meet. His personal best stands at 45.23 seconds, and he is expected to run the men's 400m.

Adams Samuel Kure will headline the field events in the javelin discipline. He won bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2025. His throw of 76.01m placed him behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Yasir. His participation adds significant credibility to the field event section of the meet.

Event Logistics And Seeding Procedures

The organizers have completed the seeding of events and the allocation of bib numbers for all participants. Athletes have been advised to check the Roster Athletics app for their schedules, heats, and flights. This digital tool ensures that competitors can access real-time updates regarding their specific event timings and qualifications.

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The senior men's 100m event attracted three hundred and twenty entries. The top thirty-two athletes by ranking will advance to four finals. For the senior women's 100m, the top twenty-four athletes will qualify for the finals. These strict qualification rules ensure that only the most competitive athletes proceed to the final stages.

Competition Rules And Final Details

Hurdles finals will be limited to six athletes each due to equipment availability constraints. The long jump event will be divided into two flights to manage participant flow efficiently. These logistical adjustments are necessary to maintain the integrity and safety of the competitions.

Under-age athletes in the throwing events will have their results recorded officially. However, they will not be eligible for prizes in this category. This rule ensures fair competition among senior athletes while still encouraging youth participation. The Athletic Heat Meet continues to mark a decade of promoting athletics in Nigeria through such structured and inclusive events.