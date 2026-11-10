National Peace Committee Records 109 Election Breaches in 26 States and FCT

The National Peace Committee logged 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the FCT ahead of the 2027 general elections, led by political violence.

The National Peace Committee said 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory recorded 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord over 10 weeks of monitoring. The committee warned that these violations raise concerns about potential threats to peaceful campaigns and the 2027 general elections. Its findings were released on a Tuesday and identify political violence, thuggery, misinformation and disinformation as the leading problems.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027. The governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027. The monitoring period therefore falls within a campaign season that has already seen repeated incidents across several regions.

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Political Violence Leads the 109 Recorded Breaches

Political violence and thuggery were the largest category, accounting for 33 incidents, or 30.3 per cent of the 109 breaches. Misinformation and disinformation followed with 29 cases, representing 26.6 per cent of the total.

The report also recorded 19 attacks on political activities and campaign assets, which made up 17.4 per cent. Intimidation and threats numbered 15 cases, or 13.8 per cent. The committee noted that these four leading categories accounted for 88 per cent, representing 96 of the 109 breaches recorded during the monitoring period.

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The remaining incidents included seven restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, four inflammatory statements, one intra-party conflict and one case of voter inducement. According to the report, the 109 breaches averaged about 11 incidents each week.

Kaduna, Edo and Enugu Emerge as Election Flashpoints

The National Peace Committee identified Kaduna, Edo and Enugu as election flashpoints, citing recurring political violence, armed disruptions and other security concerns. Kaduna recorded the highest number of incidents with nine, followed by Edo, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory with seven each.

The report also named Cross River, Kogi and Borno among the affected states. It explained that incidents occurred across social media platforms, political rallies, meetings, processions, party offices, campaign materials, public speeches, administrative actions and encounters with security agencies.

In Enugu State, the monitoring documented repeated armed disruptions of gatherings and party premises held by the Nigeria Democratic Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party between September and October. In Calabar South, Cross River State, gunmen disrupted consultations of the Peoples Democratic Party on October 2.

The committee also cited the September 8 obstruction of the convoy of former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, who is the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, near Makurdi in Benue State. In Igueben, Edo State, a supporter of the African Democratic Congress was reportedly shot during political engagements four days after the Calabar South incident.

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Stakeholders Call for Investigations and Equal Protection

The panel called for investigations into the reported violations and urged security agencies to provide equal protection for lawful campaign activities. Its position is that all parties must be able to campaign without fear of armed interference.

The committee also asked political parties and candidates to condemn violence, disown armed groups and ensure accountability for threats and intimidation. It recalled that the 19 political parties that signed the National Peace Accord in Abuja on August 18 pledged to uphold 12 standards, including rejecting violence, threats and intimidation.

In Oyo State, the committee said violence during a political procession in Ibadan between October 14 and 17 claimed one life. An All Progressives Congress ward member was reportedly killed days later, and allegations linking a council official to the violence were denied.

Campaign Timelines and Risks Ahead of 2027 Polls

The presidential and National Assembly campaigns commenced on August 19, while governorship and State Assembly campaigns began on September 9. The committee warned that threats, false information, restrictions on expression, divisive rhetoric and voter inducement could undermine citizens' freedom of choice before election day.

The report stressed that 57 incidents, representing 52 per cent of the total, did not involve physical attacks. The National Peace Committee also recorded 15 incidents of intimidation and threats involving political office-holders and party officials across the country, showing that non-violent pressure remains a significant risk for voters and candidates alike.