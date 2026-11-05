FG sets 2028 to complete National Library as contractors mobilise to site

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the abandoned National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja will be completed by 2028 after nearly two decades of inactivity, with contractors now mobilised to site.

The Federal Government has set 2028 as the target for completing the National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja, nearly two decades after the project was abandoned.

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa gave the assurance on Thursday during a familiarisation visit to the project site. The minister said contractors had fully mobilised and commenced construction activities ahead of the formal kick-off of the return to site by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on November 19, 2026. He added that mechanisms had been put in place to prevent delays from funding or administrative bottlenecks.

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Project Timeline Commitment

Alausa expressed confidence that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeline, which RCC Managing Director Nader Yusuf put at 18 months. The minister said the Federal Government was committed to delivering the facility within the agreed timeframe. Our own commitment at the Federal Ministry of Education is that work will not stop for one day until we get to the point where we commission this building, Alausa said.

He warned contractors and consultants against allowing payment processing and administrative challenges to disrupt construction. We have put processes in place on how the contractor will request additional payment. If there are delays in processing, I need to know. I want to be bothered because this is a commitment to the Nigerian people, he stated.

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The renewed effort follows the Federal Executive Council's approval in August 2026 of N118.309 billion for augmentation of the existing construction contract. An additional N37 billion was approved for furnishing, bringing the total funding requirement to about N155 billion. Alausa attributed the revival to President Bola Tinubu's commitment, saying the President directed the mobilisation of funds and the return of contractors to the site. He said Tinubu recognises education as the bedrock of any egalitarian society.

First Lady Advocacy Fund

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows exactly what this country needs. He knows that education is the bedrock of any egalitarian society. If any society must develop, it must educate its citizens, Alausa said. The minister commended the First Lady for her advocacy and personal commitment, noting that her intervention helped secure additional funding.

Her Oluremi@65 Education Fund raised N25.52 billion as of December 31, 2025. Ahead of her birthday on September 21, 2025, Mrs Tinubu had appealed to Nigerians to channel money meant for gifts, cakes, flowers and newspaper advertisements towards completing the library. She described its completion as the most meaningful birthday gift she could receive. Alausa said the facility would incorporate specialised spaces for children and persons with disabilities, including people with visual and hearing impairments.

It would serve as a national cultural and educational centre, hosting international conferences and attracting tourists. He noted the library would provide access to Nigeria's historical archives and cultural heritage. The vision, he said, is a modern, inclusive national institution serving as a repository of knowledge. The minister recalled that the project was conceived in 1981 but construction did not commence until April 29, 2006, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Construction History Review

It was initially awarded at N8.59 billion with a completion period of about two years. A 2010 budget report showed the contract sum was reviewed from N8.59 billion to N17.01 billion following variation requests. Work stalled in October 2008, leaving the structure unfinished for about 18 years despite the initial 2008 deadline. In March 2025, the Federal Government announced a phased completion plan covering basement levels, ground floor, first and second floors, as well as external works.

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Successive attempts to revive the project were frustrated by rising costs and inadequate funding. Alausa expressed concern that a project of such national importance had remained abandoned for so long, describing its completion as a major priority. He said the prolonged abandonment reflected misplaced priorities given the library's importance. RCC Managing Director Nader Yusuf reaffirmed the company's commitment to delivering the project.

He said RCC would comply with the minister's directives and complete the construction within 18 months. Yusuf said the company had maintained security at the site and prevented encroachment throughout the period of inactivity. He added that preserving the existing infrastructure made it possible to resume without significant setbacks. The minister thanked Acting Permanent Secretary Olatunji David, the National Library Chief Executive Officer, the ministry's management team, consultants and other stakeholders for their roles in the resumption of work.

He urged contractors handling construction, furnishing and equipment to maintain high standards. Alausa stressed that the government would maintain close supervision to ensure the 2028 completion target was achieved. He called on contractors, consultants and stakeholders to work collaboratively towards timely delivery of the facility. He assured that the Ministry of Education would establish efficient payment procedures, warning that administrative delays must not be allowed to frustrate construction.

The minister said he wanted to be informed of any problems directly.