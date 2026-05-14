National Judicial Council Recommends Elevation of Justices and Appoints Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the elevation of 12 Justices to the Court of Appeal and the appointment of Christine Ende as a Judge of the High Court of Benue State and two others for appointment as Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina State. The recommendations aim to fill vacancies arising from the elevation and retirement of Judicial Officers across various levels of the Judiciary and to strengthen the capacity of courts for effective justice delivery.

The National Judicial Council (NJC), under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, recommended the elevation of 12 Justices to the Court of Appeal.

The recommendations were made to President Bola Tinubu and include Justices Emeka Nwite, James Kolawole Omotosho, Yakubu Mohammed, Abodunde Oluwatoyin, Ajuwa Raphael, Abua Ojie, Ijohor Jennifer, Shuaibu Bala, Buba Njane, Kado Sanusi, Ademola Enikuomehin, and Christine Ende. The NJC also recommended the appointment of Christine Ende as a Judge of the High Court of Benue State and two others for appointment as Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Katsina State.

The recommendations aim to fill vacancies arising from the elevation and retirement of Judicial Officers across various levels of the Judiciary and to strengthen the capacity of courts for effective justice delivery. The NJC extended the appointment of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as Imo State Acting Chief Judge for a further period of 3 months. The Council rejected appeals filed by eight judges of the Imo State Judiciary seeking a reversal of their compulsory retirement over age falsification.

The Council reinstated Hon. Justice T. I. Nze of the Customary Court of Appeal after He presented new evidence to the review committee. The NJC dismissed 8 petitions filed against Judicial Officers across the country over the handling of cases before them, imposed sanctions on Justice Ibrahim D. Shekarau and Justice Edward A. E. Okpe, and suspended Justice Okpe for one year without pay over allegations of breach of fair hearing in a matrimonial case





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National Judicial Council Court Of Appeal Elevation Of Justices Appointment Of Judges Vacancies Retirement Of Judicial Officers Strengthening Of Courts Effective Justice Delivery Christine Ende Imo State Acting Chief Judge Reinstatement Of Justice T. I. Nze Rejection Of Appeals Sanctions Breach Of Fair Hearing Judicial Misconduct

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