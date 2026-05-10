National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Issues Warning to NYSC Corps Members

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has held a sensitisation and advocacy programme for NYSC corps members, highlighting the dangers of the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs) and their role in promoting peace and national security.

As part of efforts to curb insecurity and prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons across communities, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), North Central Zone, has cautioned members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) against confronting armed individuals or getting involved in community conflicts.

The Centre advised corps members to remain neutral and report security concerns through appropriate channels, including security agencies and NYSC Local Government Inspectors





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