National Assembly Transmits State Police Bill to Tinubu as 35 States Approve

The National Assembly has begun transmitting the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent after 35 state Houses of Assembly approved the constitutional amendment, exceeding the required 24-state threshold.

The National Assembly has begun administrative processes to transmit the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for final assent after 35 state Houses of Assembly passed concurrence legislation on the constitutional amendment.

Katsina is the only state yet to concur, according to the latest figures. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the number of state legislatures that had approved the constitutional amendment exceeded the constitutionally prescribed threshold of 24 states representing two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation.

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Ogunlana said the necessary administrative arrangements were being made to facilitate the transmission of the bill to President Tinubu for assent in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LEN) 2004. In view of the approvals secured from the required number of Houses of Assembly, the necessary administrative processes are being undertaken to facilitate the transmission of the Bill to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for assent, the statement added.

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Constitutional Amendment Timeline

The bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters, was transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026, for consideration and approval. The state legislatures were initially requested to communicate their decisions to the National Assembly within 30 days, with the deadline expiring on October 15, 2026.

However, the Clerk clarified that his office would continue to receive reports from state assemblies beyond the deadline until the bill was transmitted for presidential assent. The stipulated period elapsed on 15 October 2026, but my Office shall continue to accept reports from the State Houses of Assembly until the bill is transmitted for assent, Ogunlana stated.

He said the Office of the Clerk had received and verified reports from 28 state legislatures, confirming that they had approved the proposed constitutional amendment. The Office has also undertaken the necessary administrative verification of the reports and accompanying Votes and Proceedings to establish their authenticity and ensure that the records accurately reflect the decisions taken by the respective State Houses of Assembly, he said.

Ogunlana also clarified the legislative procedure for constitutional alteration bills, noting that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly require a Third Reading, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary bills. It is pertinent to clarify that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a Third Reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary Bills, he stated.

State Police Services Reform

The proposed amendment is expected to provide the constitutional framework for the establishment of state police services, allowing individual states to operate police formations within their jurisdictions under the provisions of the amended Constitution. The proposal has featured prominently in national discussions on security sector reforms, particularly amid concerns over insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities across different parts of the country.

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The National Assembly said the approval process reflected the cooperation of the state legislatures in considering the constitutional amendment. The National Assembly appreciates the cooperation and timely response of the State Houses of Assembly in the consideration of this important constitutional amendment, which represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture and deepen the country's federal system, Ogunlana said.

He assured Nigerians that the Office of the Clerk would continue to provide timely and accurate information on developments relating to the constitutional amendment process. The passage of this bill represents a pivotal moment in the long-standing debate over policing structure in Nigeria. Currently, Nigeria operates under a centrally controlled police system managed by the Nigeria Police Force. State governments lack independent police commands, which supporters argue limits their ability to respond effectively to local security threats.

Decentralisation Debate And Challenges

Advocates for decentralisation contend that state police forces would significantly improve intelligence gathering and allow security operations to be tailored to the specific circumstances and needs of individual regions. They argue this is essential to address complex security challenges including kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and communal violence. Despite the potential benefits, the proposal has faced scrutiny regarding possible political abuse, inadequate funding, and the protection of human rights under state-controlled police structures.

These concerns have been central to the opposition against the bill. With the National Assembly having completed its ratification and verification duties, the immediate next step is the presentation of the bill to President Bola Tinubu. The President will now review the authenticated document for his assent, which is the final required step for the constitutional amendment to become law. This transmission marks a significant milestone in the legislative journey of the State Police Bill.

The successful transmission underscores the growing consensus among state leaders regarding the need for policing reform. It also highlights the operational capacity of the National Assembly to navigate the complex requirements of constitutional amendments. As the bill moves to the executive branch, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the proposed changes to the security landscape will be implemented.