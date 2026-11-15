National Assembly to Send State Police Bill to Tinubu After 32 Assemblies Approve

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says the National Assembly will transmit the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill 2026 to President Bola Tinubu for assent, after 32 State Houses of Assembly crossed the constitutional threshold.

The National Assembly will transmit the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill 2026 to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has said.

Bamidele announced this while receiving The Sun Senator of the Year award on Friday night in Abuja. He said at least 32 State Houses of Assembly have approved the bill, crossing the threshold required under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. He described the coming week as decisive and defining for the long-debated reform, saying the idea has moved from rhetoric to reality.

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Senate Leader Urges Immediate Police Reform Transmission

Four more State Houses of Assembly are expected to submit their reports on or before November 17, when the National Assembly reconvenes. But he left no room for delay. Whether the remaining states turn in their reports or not, we must move forward and fulfil the aspirations of our people, he said.

We are now under obligation to transmit the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill 2026 to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for assent, Bamidele said. This is a responsibility we must consciously discharge on behalf of our constituents and in the interest of national peace, progress and stability, he added. The bill proposes a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

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Bamidele moved to calm the fears of critics, insisting it is not designed to create ethnic or state armies. He said it is about state-led, community-anchored policing within clear constitutional safeguards. He described the proposal as a transition from years of unsuccessful attempts to restructure policing to a practical legislative initiative. The Senate Leader said legislation should not be judged merely by the number of bills passed but by their effectiveness in addressing the challenges confronting Nigerians.

Bamidele Advocates Proactive Lawmaking for Nigeria

I believe in proactive lawmaking. I believe Nigeria must move from reactive governance to proactive governance, he said. Our laws must be evidence-based, efficiently implemented, effectively monitored, periodically reviewed and ultimately measured by their impact on citizens. Bamidele received the award from the Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited and Chairman of the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Serving and former governors, senators and other political leaders attended the ceremony. He was accompanied by several serving senators, governors, former governors and political associates from Ekiti and Lagos States. Those present included former Ogun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Gbenga Daniel, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy.

Others were Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works; and Senator Francis Onyewuchi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure. Bamidele dedicated the honour to God, President Tinubu, his 108 colleagues in the Senate and his constituents. He described it as recognition of collective responsibility rather than a personal achievement or trophy.

Senate Leader Highlights Student Loan And Economic Reforms

He said the Senate had pursued legislation to improve access to education, strengthen social protection, reform the economy and deepen democratic governance. Among the initiatives he highlighted was the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024, which established an interest-free student loan scheme administered by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND. According to him, more than N204 billion has been disbursed to applicants across 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics and 126 universities nationwide.

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He said the scheme had helped reduce the incidence of students dropping out of tertiary institutions because of financial difficulties. Bamidele also cited the National Social Investment Programmes Act 2023, the Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, the Tax Reform Acts 2025, the Investments and Securities Act 2025, the Electoral Act 2026 and the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2024. He said these laws have strengthened public finance and deepened electoral credibility.

He added that the National Assembly remained committed to working with other arms of government while maintaining its constitutional independence. Separation of powers is not about hostility, but synergy; not grandstanding, but collaboration; not dissension, but interdependence among the arms of government, he said. The Senate Leader also called for responsible use of social media, expressing concern over the increasing spread of misinformation, character assassination and attacks on public institutions. We have seen characters assassinated.

Bamidele Condemns Misinformation And Character Assassination

We have seen public institutions blackmailed. We have watched people deliberately distort facts and peddle lies, he said, adding that he has been a victim himself. We cannot fold our hands and allow this illegality to continue. He asked whether such a space should be left unregulated.

He challenged the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Nigeria Union of Journalists to honestly answer the question. If they do not, he warned, we must all brace up for the consequences of our inability to act at the time that matters most. He reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom, an open parliament and sustained engagement with journalists.

He said information must be disseminated objectively and responsibly with the intention to inform and not disinform; build and not destroy; develop and not blackmail. He stressed that information should promote national development and stability rather than mislead the public or undermine institutions.