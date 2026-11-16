National Assembly to Transmit State Police Bill to President Tinubu by Friday

The National Assembly has met constitutional thresholds to forward the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 to President Bola Tinubu for assent before Friday.

The National Assembly in Nigeria is preparing to forward the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 to President Bola Tinubu for his official assent on or before Friday. This legislative milestone follows the expiration of the November 15 deadline, which state Houses of Assembly had been given to communicate their final decisions on the proposed constitutional amendment. Parliamentary officials confirmed that the legislature has secured the necessary supermajority support to proceed with the transmission of the bill to the executive branch.

Constitutional Threshold and State Approvals

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele confirmed that the National Assembly has successfully crossed the constitutional threshold required under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In a statement issued in Abuja after receiving the Senator of the Year Award, Bamidele disclosed that no fewer than 32 state Houses of Assembly have officially approved the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026. While he initially noted that 32 states had responded, sources within the National Assembly indicated that this figure may have risen to 34, leaving only two states yet to submit their reports.

Also read Senate Leader Assures State Police Bill Progress Despite Missing State Resolutions

The transmission of the bill to the 36 state Houses of Assembly was initially carried out on September 16, 2026, through the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana. Under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, a constitutional amendment requires approval by at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly, which represents a minimum of 24 states. National Assembly sources confirmed that this required constitutional threshold has been met, meaning no further legislative action is necessary before the bill can be forwarded to the President.

Senate Leader's Statement and Next Steps

Bamidele emphasized that the National Assembly is now under obligation to transmit the bill to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, for assent. He stated that this is a responsibility they must consciously discharge on behalf of constituents and in the interest of national peace, progress, and stability. Although the deadline was November 15, Bamidele indicated that the four state Houses of Assembly that had not yet submitted their reports might be given until Tuesday, November 17, to do so.

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Servants of the people have resumed from recess, indicating that the legislature was ready to proceed with the process. Bamidele noted that next week is going to be decisive and defining in the National Assembly, regardless of whether the remaining states turn in their reports or not. The lawmakers must move forward to fulfill the aspiration of the people, with the leadership expected to direct the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill to the President for assent. Senators expressed optimism that Tinubu could receive the bill on Friday, adding that presidential assent is possible before the Christmas break.

Security Implications and Political Safeguards

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a Federal Police Service and State Police Services, marking a major restructuring of Nigeria's centralized policing system. The push for state police has gained significant momentum amid persistent security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and communal violence. These crises have continued to overwhelm security agencies in several parts of the country, creating a pressing need for decentralized law enforcement capabilities. The establishment of state police is viewed by proponents as a critical tool to enhance local security responsiveness.

Successive attempts to decentralize policing have, however, faced resistance over concerns about possible political interference, abuse of power, and the deployment of state security apparatus against political opponents. Addressing such concerns, Bamidele clarified that the proposed arrangement was not intended to create ethnic or state armies. Instead, the goal is to establish community-based policing structures that will operate within strict constitutional safeguards. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, had previously assured Nigerians that the National Assembly was determined to conclude the process before the Christmas break, describing the proposal as a priority in the ongoing constitutional review exercise.