National Assembly Takes Significant Step Towards Establishing State Police in Nigeria

The National Assembly has passed a proposed legislation aimed at decentralising policing in Nigeria by empowering states to establish and control their own police formations. The bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution, has been passed by the House of Representatives and has also passed second reading in the Senate. The proposed legislation enjoys broad support across party lines and is seen as a critical reform aimed at strengthening Nigeria's internal security architecture.

The National Assembly has taken a significant step in the quest for the establishment of State Police as both the Senate and House of Representatives demonstrated sufficient eagerness to amend the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the decentralisation of policing in the country.

The House of Representatives passed the proposed legislation amid worsening security challenges across the country. The passing of the bill was sequel to voting by 290 out of the 360 members who attended the plenary. The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, announced to lawmakers that a faulty electronic system would not permit voting by electronic means and thereafter urged all members in the chamber to register their presence for the exercise.

The proposed legislation seeks to transfer policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby empowering states to establish and control their own police formations. To achieve this, the proposed legislation seeks amendments to Sections 197, 214 and 215, among others, of the 1999 Constitution. Speaking at the end of voting, Mr Abbas said, in attendance for the exercise are 290 members, out of which 289 voted in favour of state police.

One member voted against, and there's no nay vote. Before the commencement of voting, attendance was verified and confirmed at 290 members, satisfying the constitutional requirement of a two-thirds quorum of the 360-member House. The bill, which contains 18 clauses, amended Sections 214-216 and other relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended), was read for the Third Time and subsequently passed by the House.

As a key component of the ongoing constitutional review process, it was prioritised for consideration and passage, while voting on other constitution alteration bills was deferred. Speaking at the end of the exercise, Abbas said security is the foundation upon which every other aspiration of nationhood rests, stressing that by passing this bill, the House has taken a decisive constitutional step towards creating a policing framework that is more responsive to local realities while remaining firmly anchored within the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Shortly before the commencement of voting, a mild drama played out when the member representing Birnin Gwari/Giwa Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Bashir Zubairu Usman, raised a Point of Order. Granted the floor to speak, the African Democratic Congress lawmaker noted that the amendment to the 1999 Constitution, which the lawmakers were set to vote on, was only made available to them on Thursday.

Mr Speaker, this document was only made available to lawmakers in the chamber today (Thursday), and we have yet to go through it. We cannot do justice to it because we have not gone through it, he protested, but Abbas ruled him out of order, to the approval of the majority of the lawmakers present at plenary.

In the Senate, the bill passed second reading, marking a significant step in the parliament's ongoing efforts to address the nation's worsening security challenges. The proposed legislation, which enjoys broad support across party lines in the Red Chamber, was subsequently referred by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for further legislative scrutiny.

Leading the debate, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, described the establishment of state police as a critical reform aimed at strengthening Nigeria's internal security architecture amid growing concerns over the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force to effectively tackle emerging threats. He said, the establishment of state police will improve intelligence gathering: Local police officers are better equipped to obtain actionable intelligence from communities because they understand local languages, customs and social structures.

Modern policing relies heavily on intelligence rather than force. State police will significantly strengthen Nigeria's intelligence architecture. Bamidele noted that Nigeria continues to grapple with a wide range of security challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism, banditry, mass abductions, farmer-herder conflicts, cultism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism, communal clashes and cyber-enabled crimes





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State Police National Assembly 1999 Constitution Decentralisation Of Policing Nigeria's Internal Security Architecture

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