National Assembly Rejects Decentralization of Pipeline Surveillance Contracts

The National Assembly joint committees on petroleum resources have dismissed petitions seeking the decentralization of pipeline surveillance contracts across oil-producing states, citing concerns over coordination, accountability, and the positive outcomes achieved through the current framework. The decision, announced during a roundtable discussion in Abuja, underscores the importance of stability and continuity in combating oil theft and vandalism.

The National Assembly 's joint committees on petroleum resources have rejected petitions advocating for the decentralization of pipeline surveillance contracts across oil-producing states. The decision, announced Wednesday in Abuja during a roundtable discussion on pipeline security , followed a motion proposed by Henry Okojie, chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream).

Okojie argued that fragmenting the contracts into numerous arrangements could compromise coordination and accountability, thereby weakening the effectiveness of security measures. He emphasized the importance of reinforcing existing strategies that yield positive outcomes, rather than diluting them, asserting that Nigeria's economic security hinges on rigorous execution and consistent implementation of policies. Ikenga Ugochinyere, chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), echoed this sentiment, stating that the petitions lacked substantive merit. He cited the absence of credible evidence supporting the allegations and noted the petitioners' repeated failure to respond to invitations to present their claims, including an opportunity to participate in the roundtable discussions. Consequently, all complaints against the current framework were dismissed. Agom Jarigbe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), underscored the significance of continuity in sustaining progress within the sector. He warned that disrupting a system that has demonstrably delivered positive results would be counterproductive, stressing the committee's responsibility to ensure stability and maintain momentum in the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism. Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere, highlighted the crucial role of the pipeline surveillance contracts in combating pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and the resulting unrest in the Niger Delta region. Abbas noted that the nation had previously suffered significant losses, with estimates of 10 to 30 percent of crude oil production being stolen, costing billions of dollars and severely damaging national revenue and credibility as a major oil producer. The current initiative has reportedly led to the dismantling of numerous illegal tapping points, a considerable increase in oil receipts, and a substantial rise in production from approximately 700,000 barrels per day to about 1.8 million barrels per day. The pipeline security initiative has also created employment opportunities for thousands of Niger Delta youths, transforming former agitators into key stakeholders in protecting critical oil infrastructure. Furthermore, Abbas called for enhanced oversight, comprehensive reforms, and collaborative efforts involving the government, host communities, security agencies, and private operators to strengthen the pipeline surveillance framework. He emphasized that a unified approach is paramount to long-term success. Several Niger Delta groups had previously called for the complete decentralization of pipeline surveillance operations in the region, arguing that the current structure is overly centralized, marginalizing stakeholders and host communities within the oil-producing states. These groups, while not targeting any specific contractor, sought to rectify the perceived structural imbalance in the pipeline security framework, asserting that greater local involvement would improve efficiency and promote a sense of ownership in safeguarding oil assets. The National Assembly's stance suggests a preference for maintaining the existing structure, highlighting the perceived benefits and successes achieved through the current arrangement, while also calling for continuous improvement and collaboration





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pipeline Security Oil Theft Niger Delta National Assembly Surveillance Contracts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Muhammad Zuru, dies in EgyptMr Zuru, popularly known as Lifiddan Zuru, reportedly died on Monday evening in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment

Read more »

Kano Assembly withdraws impeachment notice following dep gov’s resignationThe Kano State House of Assembly has officially withdrawn its notice of impeachment against former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam, following his voluntary resignation from office.

Read more »

Niger Assembly mourns Kebbi Speaker, Mohammed Usman AnkwaiThe Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly and Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin Daji, has expressed sadness over the passing of the Kebbi State House of Assembly Speaker, Mohammed Usman Ankwai.

Read more »

Army Rejects Ex-Soldier's Claims of Poor Welfare and Low PayThe Nigerian Army refutes claims made by a dismissed soldier, Rotimi Olamilekan, regarding poor welfare, low pay, and lack of equipment, stating he was dismissed for disciplinary issues. The army details its structured salary system, allowances, and provision of uniforms and protective gear.

Read more »

Jigawa Assembly Celebrates Governor Namadi's 63rd Birthday, Commends Leadership and CollaborationThe Jigawa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, celebrates Governor Umar Namadi's 63rd birthday, acknowledging his leadership, visionary agenda, and the harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative branches. The tribute highlights the state's progress and the collaborative approach to governance.

Read more »

Oyo State Assembly Speaker Declares Intention to Succeed Governor Makinde in 2027The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebowale Ogundoyin, has announced his intention to run for Governor in 2027, citing his capacity and leadership experience. He made the declaration at a meeting with PDP leaders in Ibadan, emphasizing continuity and collective responsibility.

Read more »