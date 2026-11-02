Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan launches 2027 re-election campaign in Kogi Central

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan kicked off her 2027 re-election campaign on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with a major gathering at her residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi LGA. She pledged to sustain legislative advocacy for Ajaokuta and other parts of Kogi Central.

Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan has commenced her 2027 re-election campaign in Kogi Central, pledging to sustain legislative advocacy for the development of Ajaokuta and other parts of the senatorial district.

The campaign began on Saturday, October 31, 2026, and is expected to extend to the five local government areas that make up Kogi Central: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo. The campaign featured receptions across communities in Okene and other parts of the district before culminating in a major gathering at her residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

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Senator Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Representation

The event attracted supporters, party faithful, community leaders and political stakeholders from across the district, with many supporters remaining at the senator's residence late into the night. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is seeking another term in the Senate ahead of the February 6, 2027 election, reaffirmed her commitment to quality representation, legislative advocacy and constituency development. She insisted that her relationship with the people extended beyond election periods. My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections, she said.

These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them. She thanked constituents for their support, describing the turnout as an indication of the relationship she had built with communities across the senatorial district.

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What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time, she added. I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together. The senator also pledged to intensify efforts to attract critical infrastructure, economic opportunities and other development interventions to the district.

Focus On Legislative Advocacy For Ajaokuta Development

She particularly highlighted the need to sustain legislative advocacy on issues affecting the Ajaokuta area, promising to pursue initiatives capable of improving the living conditions of residents. Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed that effective representation should go beyond occupying public office to include regular engagement with constituents, responsiveness to their needs and purposeful legislative interventions. She said sustained engagement with constituents, accountability and purposeful representation would remain central to her campaign as the 2027 elections approach.

The campaign activities also brought together Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates contesting the National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly elections, alongside party leaders, community representatives and grassroots supporters. PDP candidates for the House of Representatives representing Adavi/Okehi, Ajaokuta and Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituencies, as well as candidates for the state House of Assembly seats in Kogi Central, participated in the campaign engagements.

PDP Candidates Unite For 2027 General Elections

Their participation provided an opportunity for party stakeholders to engage supporters and strengthen consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Akpoti-Uduaghan was accompanied by her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, aides and political associates. The development provided an opportunity for the senator and other party candidates to engage constituents and mobilise support ahead of the 2027 general elections.