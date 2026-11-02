Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Begins Kogi Central Re-Election Campaign

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan begins her re-election campaign in Kogi Central ahead of the February 6, 2027 senatorial election.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Sunday began her re-election campaign across Kogi Central ahead of the February 6, 2027 senatorial election. Supporters and Peoples Democratic Party candidates joined the campaign engagements held across the district.

The campaign featured roadside receptions in communities in Okene and other parts of the district. It culminated in a gathering at the senator's residence in Obeiba, Ihima, in the Okehi Local Government Area.

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Roadside Receptions Draw Party Members and Supporters

The campaign activities attracted party members, community leaders, political stakeholders and supporters from across the district. Their turnout pointed to continued interest in the senator's bid for re-election.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was accompanied by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, and other political associates. They used the engagements to reaffirm her commitment to quality representation, constituency development and legislative advocacy.

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The statement said thousands of supporters gathered at the senator's Ihima residence, with many remaining there late into the night. The gathering marked the close of the day's campaign activities.

Senator Stresses Bond With Kogi Central Residents

The senator said her relationship with the people of Kogi Central went beyond elections. She described the constituents as her people and family, and said they were the reason she remained committed to public service.

She said she did not need an election season to remember where she came from or who had entrusted her with representing them. She added that the turnout reflected a bond built over time.

She also thanked everyone who came out, saying they had done so because they believed in the journey undertaken together rather than because they were compelled. She said their love and confidence meant a great deal to her.

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Plans for Ajaokuta Development and Constituency Engagement

The senator pledged to intensify efforts to attract infrastructure, economic opportunities and other development projects to the district. She singled out the Ajaokuta area, whose development concerns she said required sustained attention.

She stressed that effective representation should go beyond occupying public office. In her view, it should include regular engagement with constituents, responsiveness to their needs and purposeful legislative interventions.

PDP Candidates Strengthen Cooperation Ahead of 2027 Polls

Among those who participated were PDP candidates for the House of Representatives seats representing Adavi/Okehi, Ajaokuta and Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituencies. Party candidates for the various Kogi State House of Assembly constituencies in Kogi Central also took part.

Their participation gave party members and candidates an opportunity to strengthen cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections.