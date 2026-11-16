National Assembly to Send State Police Bill to President Tinubu After All 36 States Approve

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, has confirmed that all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved the State Police Bill and it is now set for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The National Assembly is set to transmit the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which seeks to establish State Police Services, to President Bola Tinubu for assent after all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved the proposed constitutional amendment.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, announced in a statement issued on Monday that the state legislatures gave the bill a 100 per cent endorsement, clearing a major legislative hurdle for the reform. The approval exceeds the constitutional requirement of 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. Ogunlana said the bill met all constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission.

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National Assembly Delayed Bill Transmission

However, the National Assembly leadership had directed a brief delay in transmitting the bill to allow for broader national consensus and engagement with all states. The leadership had previously set a deadline of November 15 for the transmission of these resolutions. Although the minimum threshold of 24 approvals was surpassed by October, the National Assembly leadership opted to delay the transmission.

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Ogunlana explained that this strategic pause was intended to allow more states to participate in the process and secure broader engagement from all federating units. According to him, the verification process is now complete, paving the way for the bill to be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent. He said, Following the completion of the verification process by my Office, the Bill is set for transmission to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for His Excellencys assent.

The Clerk described the unanimous endorsement as an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly. He also noted that the development reflected constructive collaboration between the executive arms of government at both federal and state levels. The proposed amendment is part of ongoing efforts to decentralise Nigerias policing structure and strengthen the countrys security architecture by providing a constitutional framework for states to establish their own police services.

Governors Get Appointment Powers for Police

The proposal is expected to give states greater responsibility for addressing security challenges within their respective jurisdictions, while the Federal Police Service would retain its national responsibilities. Under the proposed framework, state governors would hold the power to appoint commissioners of police. These appointments would be subject to confirmation by their respective State Houses of Assembly. This structure grants governors significant authority over local security management while maintaining a unified federal oversight.

State governors would also be empowered to issue directives to the state police forces on matters relating to insecurity within their jurisdictions. Each state police service would be headed by a commissioner appointed by the governor. This role is distinct from the Inspector-General of Police, who continues to head the federal police force. The proposal aims to decentralise security responsibilities to allow for more localized and responsive policing strategies across Nigeria.

Strict Prohibitions on State Police Firearms

However, the bill includes strict prohibitions to prevent the misuse of this new framework. It explicitly bars the conversion of existing local security outfits into state police services.

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Furthermore, the legislation prohibits these state forces from bearing firearms or exercising police powers under any other guise. These restrictions are designed to ensure that the state police operate within a clearly defined and limited legal scope. Ogunlana said the achievement would provide a foundation for the National Assembly to complete and transmit other Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration.

President Tinubu Expected to Assent Bill

He commended the 36 state governors, Speakers and members of the State Houses of Assembly, as well as other stakeholders, for their cooperation and commitment to policing reforms. The Clerk stated that the Bill is now set for transmission to the President for His Excellencys assent. While Ogunlana did not specify the exact date of transmission, indications suggest it could occur before the end of the week.

The Bill satisfies all constitutional and administrative requirements prescribed by the Constitution and the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. The successful completion of this phase serves as a foundation for the National Assembly to address other pending legislative matters. The development comes amid sustained national discussions on the need to reform Nigerias security system and strengthen responses to insecurity across the country.

The journey of this Bill began when it was initially transmitted to the state assemblies in September. It was introduced as part of the ongoing amendment process of the 1999 Constitution. The swift and unanimous response from all states underscores the high priority placed on policing reform by state leaders. The upcoming assent by the President will mark a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigerias security architecture.