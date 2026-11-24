Nigeria's National Assembly has approved external loans of $28.22 billion and 1.045 billion euros for infrastructure and development, alongside a revised 2026 budget that cuts expenditure by over N3 trillion.

The National Assembly has approved external borrowing requests totalling $28.22 billion and 1.045 billion euros to finance critical infrastructure and other development projects across Nigeria.

The approvals followed consideration of two borrowing proposals submitted by President Bola Tinubu. The Senate approved the supplementary external borrowing plan of $20.517 billion and 1.45 billion euros for 2026 and 2027 at Tuesday plenary after considering a report by its Committee on Local and Foreign Loans. The House of Representatives had earlier approved the same borrowing plan, paving the way for endorsement by both chambers.

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Lawmakers Approve Supplementary External Borrowing Plan

The House considered both proposals at Tuesday plenary after receiving reports from its Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu presided over the Committee of Supply, where lawmakers considered and approved both requests. Presenting the committee reports, its chairman Abubakar Nalaraba urged members to support the borrowing proposals. The first request covers the 2026 to 2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Rolling Plan, providing for $20.52 billion and 1.045 billion euros in external financing.

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The second seeks approval for fresh external borrowing of N10.79 trillion, equivalent to $7.707 billion, under the 2026 Appropriation Act. The approval authorises the Federal Government to proceed with the proposed external financing arrangements, subject to conditions set by the lawmakers. The House directed the government to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the borrowing process. Lawmakers authorised the government to raise the funds through one or a combination of the financing sources outlined in the President request.

They also directed the government to secure the most favourable financing terms and conditions. The House further directed that periodic reports on the borrowing programme be submitted to the National Assembly through its relevant committees. The reports must provide details of the amounts raised and their sources.

On the N10.79 trillion borrowing request, Tinubu outlined financing options including Eurobond issuance, concessional and commercial loans from multilateral and bilateral institutions, International Monetary Fund facilities, bridge financing, loan syndications and direct borrowing from international financial institutions. He identified Eurobond issuance as an important option because of its relatively shorter completion period.

Tinubu Identifies Strategic Sectors For Loan Proceeds

However, he said the government would pursue the different financing channels simultaneously, taking into account their costs, comparative benefits and the time required to secure the funds. The President said the proceeds would finance capital projects in infrastructure, defence and security, agriculture, healthcare, power, transportation and education. He explained that the funds would primarily support critical projects in power, transportation, healthcare and other strategic sectors.

The approval came a few hours after Tinubu sought legislative approval for a revised 2026 budget that reduces previously approved expenditure by more than N3 trillion. The letter, titled Transmission of FGN 2026 Appropriation Repeal and Re-enactment Bill and Revised 2026 Federal Government Fiscal Framework, was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Akpabio subsequently referred the correspondence to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for legislative consideration.

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Under the revised fiscal framework, aggregate expenditure is projected at N65.176 trillion, down from the N68.323 trillion earlier approved. Projected Federal Government revenue, including receipts from government-owned enterprises, stands at N33.720 trillion. Capital expenditure is pegged at N26.232 trillion. Despite the reduction in overall expenditure, the fiscal deficit remains unchanged at N31.457 trillion, representing 5.64 per cent of the country Gross Domestic Product.

The proposed new borrowing of N29.218 trillion also remains unchanged, comprising N18.428 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.790 trillion in external borrowing. Tinubu said the proposed $7.7 billion external loan, estimated at N10.368 trillion, would finance an existing foreign borrowing provision and would not increase the overall borrowing limit. He said, The adjustments are intended to prioritise existing commitments, strengthen the credibility of the budget and improve capital budget implementation while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Revised Budget Targets Economic Growth And Job Creation

In his communication to the House, Tinubu said the supplementary borrowing plan would support his administration reform agenda and accelerate economic growth. He explained that the government selected the projects after technical and economic evaluations, with particular attention to their expected contributions to national development. According to him, the interventions would create employment opportunities, promote skills acquisition, encourage entrepreneurship, reduce poverty and strengthen food security.

Tinubu added that most of the projects would cover the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The President also identified the country infrastructure financing gap as a major reason for seeking additional external loans. He argued that the huge financial resources required to address Nigeria development challenges had made external borrowing necessary.

In light of the need for significant infrastructure investment in the country and the vast financial resources needed to address this gap, it has become essential to pursue prudent external borrowing to close the financial shortfall, he said. The President also stressed the need for timely disbursement and effective implementation to achieve the intended objectives. The development comes amid expectations that Tinubu will present the 2027 budget to the National Assembly before the end of December.