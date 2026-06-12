NASS Advances State Police, Tinubu Warns Terror Financiers on Democracy Day

A comprehensive morning recap of top Nigerian news stories, including the National Assembly's progress on state police legislation, President Tinubu's Democracy Day address on security achievements and warnings to terror financiers, a panel's findings on prison feeding scams, the Senate's order to arrest criminals flaunting cash on TikTok, and the Oyo APC's inquiry into Amotekun deaths. Also includes sports updates from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The National Assembly has moved significantly closer to establishing state police in Nigeria, as lawmakers advanced a major constitutional amendment aimed at defining and decentralising policing powers between the federal and state governments.

In the House of Representatives, the bill passed with an overwhelming majority, with 289 members voting in favour out of the 290 present. Meanwhile, in the Senate, the legislation passed its second reading stage, indicating strong legislative momentum for this long-debated reform. This development marks a pivotal step in the ongoing efforts to restructure the nation's security architecture, granting states greater autonomy in law enforcement matters.

In his Democracy Day address, President Bola Tinubu issued a stern warning to those financing and sponsoring terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, declaring that they will "pay dearly" for their actions. The president highlighted significant security gains achieved under his administration, including the neutralisation of over 13,000 terrorists within the past year and an 81% reduction in terror-related deaths since 2015.

His ultimatum to criminals and their backers underscores the government's resolve to combat insecurity, even as legislative actions aim to bolster state-level security capabilities. A Federal Government panel has uncovered massive irregularities and scams in prison feeding contracts, revealing diversion of funds and involvement of politically exposed persons. The panel's report recommended increasing the daily feeding allowance for inmates from N750 to N3,000 to address severe malnutrition and poor feeding standards observed across correctional facilities.

This recommendation aims to rectify systemic failures in the prison system and improve the welfare of inmates. The Senate has directed security agencies to arrest bandits and terrorists who are brazenly flaunting cash and criminal proceeds on TikTok and other social media platforms. This resolution followed concerns over the audacious online displays by criminals, which Senate President Godswill Akpqbio described as a direct affront to state authority.

The move highlights the growing intersection of cyber activity and traditional crime, and the legislature's intent to clamp down on such provocative behaviour. The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths of over 200 Amotekun personnel, the state's security outfit. The party criticised what it described as a flippant response from relevant authorities to the killings, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

In sports, South Korea began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Guadalajara. Earlier, South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico in a 2026 World Cup opening match that saw three red cards issued





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State Police NASS Tinubu Terror Financiers Democracy Day Prison Feeding Scam Tiktok Amotekun World Cup Qualifiers

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