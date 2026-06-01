Nasri claims referee punished Arsenal for wasting time in Champions League final

Former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri has claimed that the referee punished the Gunners for systematically wasting time in the first half during their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

Former Arsenal attacking midfielder, Samir Nasri , has claimed that the referee punished the Gunners for systematically wasting time in the first half during their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

Nasri insisted that the referee whistled against Mikel Arteta's side in the second half of the encounter. PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw to lift the Champions League trophy for a second consecutive season. Ousmane Dembele cancelled Kai Havertz's goal for Arsenal after Cristhian Mosquera had felled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box in the second half. In the second period, the referee systematically whistled against Arsenal.

If he whistles for a penalty, I don't think VAR would have cancelled it. But the fact that he didn't whistle is not a scandal either. He will never take an uncalculated risk. The loss marked a second consecutive season where Arsenal failed to win the Champions League, and they also lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season.

The Gunners have now gone five years without a major trophy, a period marked by inconsistent performances in major competitions. Mikel Arteta's side has been plagued by injuries and poor team selections, which have impacted their chances of winning major titles. The defeat has left fans and pundits alike questioning the team's ability to win major trophies.

The loss also marked a second consecutive season where Arsenal failed to win the Champions League, and they also lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season. The Gunners have now gone five years without a major trophy, a period marked by inconsistent performances in major competitions. Mikel Arteta's side has been plagued by injuries and poor team selections, which have impacted their chances of winning major titles.

The defeat has left fans and pundits alike questioning the team's ability to win major trophies. Mikel Arteta will be under pressure to deliver a major title in the coming season, and the Gunners will be looking to strengthen their squad in the transfer window. The loss has also highlighted the need for the team to improve their set pieces, particularly in the Champions League, where they were unable to capitalize on their chances.

The team will also need to work on their consistency and ability to perform under pressure. The loss has left fans and pundits alike questioning the team's ability to win major trophies. The defeat has also highlighted the need for the team to improve their set pieces, particularly in the Champions League, where they were unable to capitalize on their chances. The team will also need to work on their consistency and ability to perform under pressure





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Samir Nasri Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Mikel Arteta

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